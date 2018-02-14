‘Attack on Titan’ Reveals Secret Behind The War Hammer Titan

There are plenty of well-known Titans in Attack on Titan, but its latest star is making a big name of itself. Not too long ago, the series introduced the War Hammer Titan after a lengthy wait, and fans just learned a major secret about the beast.

Hint: it has to do with the Titan’s weapon of choice.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the latest chapter of Attack on Titan, fans watched as Eren Jaeger and the Survey Corps continued their ambush on Marley. With the country scrambling after the attack, Eren and Mikasa tried to kill the War Hammer Titan after Ms. Tyber revealed she had inherited it. However, things did not go as planned.

Despite having its nape cut through, the War Hammer Titan did not die. The creature grew back as usual, and Eren watched as the War Hammer Titan armed itself once again. However, there was no hammer in its hand this time; No, the War Hammer Titan made a crossbow out of nothing and shot at the Paradis crew.

“The War Hammer Titan… With its hardening ability, it seems that it can skillfully make anything that it wants to. That’s my understanding,” Eren explained to Mikasa as they fled.

So, the War Hammer Titan may prefer using a hammer, but it is not the only weapon it can use. It seems Ms. Tyber can create any sort of structure from hardened Titan flesh once she has transformed. The power makes her an absolutely terrifying one, and Eren is going to have some trouble taking the War Hammer Titan out because of it.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Are you hyped about Attack on Titan‘s new Titan? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!