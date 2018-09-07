Japan Takes ‘Attack on Titan’ Meme Too Far In This Viral Post

Attack on Titan captured a worldwide audience by injecting some fearsome horror elements into the manga / anime. The giant monsters that are the Titans have been freaking viewers out ever since they first appeared with their freaky giant bodies, wide doll eyes, and of yes, their penchant for chewing up whatever normal humans that they can get their hands on.

Whenever a Titan (or pack of Titans) comes peering over one of the walls, or through the tree line, Attack on Titan viewers know that it’s time for some edge-of-your-seat frights. So imagine what the reaction was probably like when unsuspecting patrons were greeted by this frightening Attack on Titan artwork:

This piece of art (via Sora News) was on display in a comic book shop called “Animate,” which is located in Kawanishi, a city in Hyōgo Prefecture n the northwestern part of the Kansai region of Japan. Apparently the shop thought that the freaky piece of art would be a fun little gag and novelty; in fact, the Titan scared shoppers so badly that it caused a social media buzz.

If you don’t know what this artwork is referencing – its a nice, creepy, callback to the end of Attack on Titan season 1. During the finale’s mid-credits scene, we get a view of Wall Sinsa, which cracks open to reveal that there are Titans imprisoned inside. This was our first indication of the larger conspiracy surrounding the history of the Titans – a mystery which has finally come to a head in the latest episodes of the anime.

Indeed, Attack on Titan season 3 has just seen debuted the first Titan we’ve seen all season, but that lack of presence hasn’t stopped the show from making major reveals about the Titans’ origin, and why/how they could end up imprisoned in the walls. It’s been a major game-changer that now sets the series on a bold new narrative path, and fundamentally rearranges the roles of various main characters, and their connection to that secret history.

In other words: if you haven’t been keeping up, now is the time to hop back onboard!

Attack on Titan airs every Monday on TokyoTV, with simulcasts on Hulu, Crunchyroll and Anime Lab in North America. New episodes are typically available every Monday at 2 p.m. ET.