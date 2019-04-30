Attack on Titan Teases Special New Titan

Attack on Titan has returned for season 3 part 2, and episode 13 “The Town Where Everything Began” did not disappoint. Erwin led the Scout Regiment to Shiganshina District to reclaim Wall Maria – a journey that turns out to be much more perilous than they could have ever imagined.

Shinganshina District proves to be an intricate trap for the Scouts, concocted by Attack on Titan‘s mysterious new villain, The Beast Titan. However, it’s along the way to Shiganshina that the Scouts encounter something very unexpected: a brand new type of Titan!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While walking through the woods at night to reach Shinganshina District, that Scout Regiment happens upon a Titan laying against a tree. In the dark, none of them spot the monster until they are right at its feet, causing a momentary panic in the ranks. It’s Hange Zoe who quickly settles the ranks, pointing out that the Titan is actually fast asleep, and not a threat to the Scouts.

As the journey continues on, Zoe breaks it down that this Titan must be one of the new types that only moves at night. She explains that dark of the New Moon has unexpectedly saved them, as it’s speculated that these “Moonlight Titans” are actually powered by the sun rays that are reflected off the moon. Her great hope is that they may eventually get one of those Titans in their possession, so that the Scouts can study it in full.

The key detail of this “Moonlight Titan” reveal is that the beast was able to surprise the Scout Regiment without even trying. The darkness clearly acts an effective camouflage for the Titans, and even though there were no big ambushes heading into Shinganshina Disctrict, it’s hard to believe the same will hold true for the journey back home. As stated, Shinganshina turned out to be a trap, with Reiner, Bertolt, and the mysterious holder of the Beast Titan luring the Scouts into the walls of the district, before trapping them there and revealing a horde of Titans in hiding. Even if Erwin, Levi, Eren and the other Scouts manage to fight their way out of Shinganshina District, the retreat route could turn out to have been compromised by the Beast Titan, as the forest could turn out to be a death trap if the Scouts try to escape there at night – only to find a lot more Moonlight Titans lying in wait to slaughter them.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers:Endgame! This is the spoiler filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!