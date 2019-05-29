Attack on Titan Foreshadowed THAT Death Long Ago

Attack on Titan season 3 part 2’s latest episode “Hero” saw the Survey Corps make an all-or-nothing gamble to escape the Beast Titan’s ambush in Shiganshina District. The high-stakes wager paid off, as The Beast Titan, Armored Titan and Colossus Titan were all defeated. However, the cost was high, as victory came at the price of some major character deaths.

As it turns out, some Eagle-eyed Attack on Titan fans have discovered that one of the big deaths from episode 54 was actually spoiled a long time ago, by the very first images fans ever saw from Attack on Titan season 3 part 2! Check out that the SPOILERY reveal, below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Reddit user Serennekin:

“Hidden image and foreshadowing I found in the Opening sequence! It makes sense after watching the latest episode (Season 3 Episode 17 a.k.a Episode 54)… I don’t know if someone has posted this already, but I found this image as I was going frame by frame in the Opening sequence in order to catch any details that might hint at or foreshadow future events in the story.

I was only going frame by frame (stopping as fast as I can lol) to catch shots that were going by just a bit too quickly, so I could see them better. I unexpectedly ending up stumbling across this image that shows for a split second right after Armin’s face. If you watch through the Opening normally, it is impossible to even catch a hint of this image. You have to almost go frame by frame to see it.

So, all this time the Opening was showing us how Armin dies, right in front of our faces (or at least what he looks like when he dies) every episode. Imagine catching this image before viewing episode 17 haha. This discovery was so awesome to find!“

In case you need a visual aid, here’s what the post is referring to: a series of consecutive images in the Attack on Titan season 3 part 2 opening credits, around the 1:02 mark:

That’s right, the image of Armin’s charred corpse was hidden so deep in the Attack on Titan season 3 part 2 opening credits that you can still entirely miss it while doing the usual pause/play frame-by-frame examinations of the footage. You literally have to stop at the right millisecond of the 1:03 mark to get the second image, which may have actually been subliminally affecting fans for weeks, since season 3 part 2 premiered.

However, this Armin corpse image is just one of several things that Attack on Titan manga fans have spotted in the season 3 part 2 credits, which are actually major spoilers. Without giving anything away, we can say this: even this sequence of images surrounding Armin contain more spoilers than the ones described above. Clearly, Wit Studio put a lot of work burying Easter eggs into those opening credits – here’s hoping it pays off as a fun source of discovery for fans in coming weeks.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.