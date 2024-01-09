Avatar: Braving the Elements Season 3 Announced With First Trailer

Avatar: Braving the Elements is coming back for a new season of the official Avatar: The Last Airbender companion podcast later this month, and has debuted the first trailer teasing what fans can expect to see in the new episodes! Avatar: Braving the Elements is a pretty cool experience for fans of the classic animated series as stars Dante Basco (the voice behind Zuko) and Janet Varney (the voice behind Korra in The Legend of Korra) have been working their way through a rewatch of Avatar: The Last Airbender. Now they are returning for a third season, and watching along with Book Three: Fire.

Avatar: Braving the Elements is officially returning for Season 3 of the series beginning on January 16th wherever you get your podcasts, and it will feature Basco and Varney rewatching through Book Three of Avatar: The Last Airbender and providing all sorts of new insights into the classic animated series. This will also be the first season where video versions of the show will be available to watch on YouTube as well. You can check out the first look at Avatar: Braving the Elements Season 3 in the video above.

(Photo: Nickelodeon Podcasts / Paramount Audio)

What to Know for Avatar: Braving the Elements Season 3

Produced by Nickelodeon Podcasts in partnership with Paramount Audio, Avatar: Braving the Elements Season 3 begins on January 16th. The season will be running for 40 episodes and feature Dante Basco and Janet Varney as the hosts. They will be joined by several special guests throughout the season such as Jack De Sena (the voice of Sokka), Grey DeLisle (the voice of Azula), Michaela Jill Murphy (the voice of Toph), Giancarlo Volpe (director of Avatar: The Last Airbender), Joaquim Dos Santos (director of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra) and more.

Original series creators and co-chief creative officers of Avatar Studios, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko, will even guest star to offer more behind-the-scenes looks at the classic series. Nickelodeon and Paramount Audio tease Avatar: Braving the Elements as such:

"Avatar: Braving the Elements extends the Avatarverse for loyal fans who grew up with the beloved franchise. In this weekly podcast, hosts Janet Varney and Dante Basco continue to re-watch every episode of Avatar: The Last Airbender and break down key themes, notable battles, and behind-the-scenes trivia. Throughout the new season, special guests comprised of cast members, producers, and superfans drop in to explore elements of Book Three and dish on the latest content from the Avatarverse, from bestselling books to all-new music and beyond."

