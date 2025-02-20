Avatar: The Last Airbender Reveals First Story Details For New Animated Series

It’s been an amazing week for fans of Nickelodeon’s timeless Avatar: The Last Airbender. The original animated series is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year (which makes us feel so old), and Avatar Studios has revealed some major surprises for fans to celebrate the milestone achievement. As well as some new featurettes surrounding the original show, Avatar Studios also unveiled that a brand new series is in the works. Avatar: Seven Havens has been confirmed, and with it come plenty of new possibilities.

Avatar: Seven Havens will move the franchise even further than The Legend of Korra and will follow the titular Avatar’s successor — yes, that means Korra will have died by the beginning of Seven Havens. As well as the official announcement that the series is happening, Avatar Studios dropped some major plot details for the new show.

What Is Avatar: Seven Havens About?

Per an official press release from Avatar Studios, Avatar: Seven Havens will follow the next Avatar after Korra. For those who haven’t yet done the mental math to work out which nation they will hail from, they will be from the Earth Nation. Despite Aang and Korra’s best efforts to maintain peace during their eras, the new series is “set in a world shattered by a devastating cataclysm.”

The official description continues, “A young Earthbender discovers she’s the new Avatar after Korra – but in this dangerous era, that title marks her as humanity’s destroyer, not its savior. Hunted by both human and spirit enemies, she and her long-lost twin must uncover their mysterious origins and save the Seven Havens before civilization’s last strongholds collapse.”

The new description poses more questions than answers. Most importantly, what is the cataclysmic event? While Korra was a notably more flawed Avatar than Aang, she managed to find balance and instill some sense of peace in the world by the end of the series. How did it all go wrong towards the end? Secondly, what did Korra do to make the world hate the Avatar? Aang didn’t give the mantle the greatest reputation, having disappeared for a century. But, the end of Korra’s time appears to have been much worse.

Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s original creators, Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko are both returning for the new series and are being joined by Ethan Spaulding, who will serve as executive producer. A release date hasn’t been revealed yet.

Avatar: Seven Havens Will Release in Two “Books” (Seasons)

While we don’t yet know when Avatar: Seven Havens will be released, we do have some idea of how long the new show will last. The new series will run for two seasons (or “books,” as they’re called in the Avatar universe). Books 1 & 2 will both comprise 13 episodes each, as the series will run for a total of 26 episodes. While that might be disappointing news to those who were used to the longer episode counts of The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra, Seven Havens isn’t the only new Avatar story being released in the coming years.

Next January, a brand new animated feature film will be released set in the Avatar universe. Not only will the film give us more Airbending action, but it will also bring Avatar Aang back to our screens. The new, untitled movie is set to release in theaters on January 30th, 2026.

Are you excited for the Avatar: Seven Havens? What do you think Avatar Korra did wrong? Let us know your thoughts and theories in the comments below.