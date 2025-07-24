Avatar: Seven Havens Shows Off Its New Appa

Animal companions have become a staple of the Avatar franchise. Aang had his Sky Bison Appa and Winged Lemur Momo, Korra had Nagga the Polar Bear Dog, and now the newest Avatar seems to be pairing up with a type of cat in the newest teaser art for the Avatar: Seven Havens series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While it isn’t clear why each Avatar specifically travels with an animal companion, it seems to be a combination of solving transportation hurdles and offering emotional comfort to the Avatar as they navigate their journeys. Appa was critical in The Last Airbender, as the Sky Bison served as the main form of transportation for the crew throughout the story. His kidnapping is also a major period of growth for Aang, who must battle the anger and anxiety that came with the theft of his best friend.

What Is the New Avatar’s Companion Animal?

Image Courtesy of Avatar Studios

According to a SDCC 2025 teaser image shared by Variety on social media, the new Avatar’s companion appears to be a cross between a monkey and a large, fluffy cat. The main hero seems to be around nine or ten, and it appears the companion animal is equally young, with a face that still looks like a kitten.

The feline from Avatar: Seven Havens has a long, banded tail with no extra fur, and then a fluffy head and neck ruffle that makes it look like a Maine Coon or a desert sand cat. Its paws are also different from a cat’s, with a gripping finger similar to large apes and long toes that lack obvious claws. The Avatar series is known for combining the traits of animals that we are familiar with. The Polar Bear Dogs are an excellent example of this design choice. This cat could be a Money Cat, or an Ape Lynx, or some other combination of the two different species.

Image Courtesy of Nickelodeon

At this time, it isn’t clear what the new companion animal’s special abilities will be. The new Avatar is initially an Earthbender, and companions typically have abilities that match the Bender type of their human counterpart. This strange cat could have manipulation abilities or eyesight strong enough to navigate caves and tunnels.

Hopefully, more information about this new critter will be offered in future trailers and teasers for Avatar: Seven Haven, to help build excitement for the newest chapter in the long-running series.