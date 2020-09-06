Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at How the Agni Kai Was Made

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender has shared a behind-the-scenes look at how the famous Agni Kai was made. The franchise has been experiencing a major revival in the last year as it has found a whole new audience for the original series and its sequel, The Legend of Korra, while streaming on Netflix. Fans have been taking this opportunity to revisit some of their favorite moments in the series overall, and one that ends up high on many fans' list is the Agni Kai. This fight between Zuko and Azula for the throne helped bring the series to an end overall.

As the series went out, it made sure to make one final stamp with some of the most impressive fights and visuals of the entire series overall. This was especially true for the Agni Kai that pitted a stronger Zuko and Azula against one another. Katara was thrown into the center of it all as well, and it was just the best.

Now Nickelodeon has given fans a whole new way to enjoy the Agni Kai fight as the official Twitter account for Nickelodeon Animation shared a look at the original pencil test for the Agni Kai. It shows many of the building blocks that eventually led to the great final result. Check it out:

The original pencil test from the Agni Kai we'd all been waiting for ⚡️ 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4mzTkWKR98 — Nickelodeon Animation (@NickAnimation) September 5, 2020

With Netflix bringing the franchise to life soon (without the original creators in tow, unfortunately), many of these classic scenes have a new chance at life through the live-action cast. It might be quite a while before we actually see what a live-action take on the Agni Kai will bring, but that's most likely low on fans' lists for the new series considering many fear that it won't get off to a good enough start to even lead into the number of episodes necessary to show off a new kind of Agni Kai. At least the fans already made it happen with gusto!

Where does the Agni Kai rank among your favorite fights in Avatar: The Last Airbender? Where does it stack up to your favorite moments in the series overall? Looking forward to seeing Netflix's live-action series take on this scene? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!