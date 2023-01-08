Avatar: The Last Airbender Cast Meets Up in 2023 Cosplay Reunion

It's a new year, and things are already heating up for Avatar: The Last Airbender. While all eyes are on James Cameron's Avatar, the Nickelodeon IP is doing work behind the scenes. From its live-action Netflix series to its new animated projects, the Aang Gang is staying busy. And now, the original cast of Avatar is making that clear with a special reunion.

Over the weekend, Avatar fans were lucky enough to meet up with the show's original cast at Sac Anime. It was there the star of Avatar reunited for a special photo, and as you can see below, a number of actors decided to dress up as their on-screen characters.

2023 reunion of the voice cast of ATLA (2005-2008)!



Mae Whitman – Katara

Jack De Sena – Sokka

Michaela Murphy – Toph

Dante Basco – Zuko

Jennie Kwan – Suki

Grey DeLisle – Azula

Cricket Leigh – Mai

Olivia Hack – Ty Lee

Greg Baldwin – Iroh

James Sie – cabbage merchant! pic.twitter.com/x4os4FhkJB — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) January 8, 2023

After all, you can find Michaela Murphy front and center as Toph while Grey DeLisle brings Azula to life in her royal look. In fact, all of the cast managed to dress up in time, but a few stars did not get the memo. Mae Whitman and Jack De Sena are twinning as Katara and Sokka even without being in costume. And of course, Dante Basco radiates Zuko energy whether he's in cosplay or not.

This reunion was definitely unexpected for fans, but it is great to see the gang together once more. It isn't every day you get to reunite with old friends, after all, and it is even rarer for actors to reunite like this with their busy schedules.

Of course, some of these stars may be even busier in the coming years. Avatar is working on new projects, and we know a few movies are in the works at Nickelodeon. In fact, reports about the animated series suggest the next Avatar movie will be all about Aang's gang as young adults. So if that pans out, these stars will reunite on screen before too much longer.

Are you excited to see what 2023 has in store for Avatar? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.