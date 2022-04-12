Avatar: The Last Airbender Art Reveals the Gang’s Post-Show Designs

Avatar: The Last Airbender has fans on edge these days, and we have its recent return to the spotlight to thank. After returning to Netflix, the animated series has grown its fanbase quite a bit with new viewers. All of this culminated with Avatar Studios announcing new projects for the series, and fans are still eager to learn more about Aang and the gang. So clearly, you can see why fans are geeking out now that new art of the crew post-show has gone live.

The art comes from two recent releases from the Avatar franchise, Avatar Legends Core and Wan Sui Tong’s Adventure Guide. These two books break down the lore and the history of the Avatar Universe, so it isn’t surprising to find details about Aang’s gang in its pages. But even still, fans were thrilled when individual drawings of the heroes were released showing them years after the main show ended.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Team Avatar four years after the end of the Hundred Year War, from the Avatar Legends Core Book and Wan Shi Tong's Adventure Guide pic.twitter.com/h6JOtGUY1L — Avatar News (@AvatarNews_) March 20, 2022

As you can see above, fans were quick to combine the solo images into a collage showing off the entire gang. Now, we have a definitive look at how the group appeared four years after Avatar: The Last Airbender closed. This means Aang looks about 16 in this poster while Zuko stands tall at 20. Katara is 18 years old in this shot and Toph is a bit younger at 16. Sokka is a bit younger than Zuko at about 19 years old alongside Suki.

Looking at this art, it is clear the gang has grown up quite a bit, and Zuko looks the most impressive of all in his royal attire. Sokka and Aang look noticeably older both in their builds and features. And though still short, Toph seems to have grown a bit judging by this poster!

READ MORE: Avatar The Last Airbender Goes Viral as Fans Dish Out Their Spiciest Takes | Netflix’s Avatar The Last Airbender Star Finish Filming BIG Scene | Avatar The Last Airbender Will Explore Avatar Yangchen in New Book

This is one of the best looks fans have of Aang’s Gang at this age, and many would love to see more from this time period. The Legend of Korra brushed over the group’s lives as older adults, but much of their younger years are lost to history. So if Avatar Studios wants to tackle this time period, well – far be it from the fandom to stop the team!

What do you make of this brand-new art? Would you like Avatar: The Last Airbender to fill in this time period’s gap? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.