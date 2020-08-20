Avatar: The Last Airbender Fan Flexes with Ty Lee Cosplay

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender has become one of the most-watched shows on streaming since Quarantine 2020 began. Netflix welcomed the series to its catalog in North America starting in June, and it has been a top-watched show ever since. As you can imagine, fans have been doing their best to honor the hit show with fan-works, so one cosplayer decided to go beyond with their take on Ty Lee.

Over on Instagram, the user mariesturges decided to wow fans with their take on the Avatar heroine. They donned their DIY cosplay of Ty Lee for a photoshoot, and it brings the vibrant girl to life.

As you can see, the cosplay fits the heroine well as its outfit is spot-on to Avatar. Ty Lee is donning a pink crop top with a large triangular collar. The top also features loose sleeves that end with some bright pink wrist braces.

The bottom are also very detailed thanks to its combined skirt and pants. Ty Lee is rocking a wide-band skirt that is draped with a burgundy cloth. The skirt is paired with a pair of light pink capris that end in a bright pink hem.

And of course, there is the hair. Ty Lee is known for her gorgeous long hair that is braided to the side. This look suits the Avatar cosplay perfectly, so it deserves all the awards from fans. The cosplayer went so far as to get brown-grey contacts to bring the circus performer to life, so that is real dedication!

If you want to check out more cosplay from mariesturges, you can find them here on Instagram!

What do you think about this cute cosplay? Does it do Ty Lee justice? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

