Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Turns Appa into Man's Best Friend

Avatar: The Last Airbender is popular with fans around the world, so there are lots of people who know Appa. The Flying Bison made a name for himself when the cartoon debuted years ago, and Aang's love for his companion is only rivaled by the fandom's adoration. That is why one fan decided to dress up their dog as the bison, and fans will want to do this cosplay for their own pooch after seeing this one!

The user chibisumichan posted the adorable photo over on their Instagram. The user is known for dressing up in cosplay themselves, but their dog isn't afraid to dress up. That is why their Great Pyrenees was game to tackle Appa, and the pup pulls off the Avatar look perfectly.

You can see the bison cosplay down below in all of its glory. The fan took their dog to a convention sometime before the pandemic shut down the rest of 2020. The Great Pyrenees fleshes out the Avatar cosplay with a set of curved black horns that sit on their head. The rest of the look comes together with some fake brown fur that makes Appa's arrow. The fur also comes together to make the stripes down Appa's back, and this pup seems to be enjoying all the attention their cosplay is receiving.

This pet-friendly cosplay is as cute as it is comfy, so fans don't have to worry about stressing out their dog. So while other cosplay pups may be eager to dress up as Ein from Cowboy Bebop, this look suits any Avatar fan out there. The only thing missing is for someone to bring their own Mom to the convention. And if the pair were to meet, well - we would have our winners for the convention's cosplay contest!

