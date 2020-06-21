Avatar The Last Airbender Fans Excited Before Realizing The Wrong Avatar 2 is Trending

Avatar: The Last Airbender fans were ready to have some fun on Twitter before they realized that the wrong Avatar 2 was trending. James Cameron’s follow-up to the massive film had a trending topic and it was soon overrun with fans of the Nickelodeon series tossing out jokes about how nobody cared about the sequel. Memes are literally everywhere on the platform right now, and that is because The Last Airbender fandom is as strong as ever. When Netflix brought the series to its platform, a lot of people got to rematch the adventure from the beginning. It’s also worth noting that a bunch of viewers had never seen the series before and this offered them a chance to binge it with a whole lot of fans who didn’t spoil it for them. The result is the surge in popularity that you see on Twitter today.

Fans should be excited because Netflix has signed Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko to develop a live-action series based on The Last Airbender. This is a big deal for the creative team who always wanted to get their crack at the live version of their story. They said in a statement:

"We're thrilled for the opportunity to helm this live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender. We can't wait to realize Aang's world as cinematically as we always imagined it to be, and with a culturally appropriate, non-whitewashed cast. It's a once in a lifetime chance to build upon everyone's great work on the original animated series and go even deeper into the characters, story, action, and world-building."

avatar 2 is trending... and it's about those blue dudes AGAIN i'm tired next time i better see some aang or azula content pic.twitter.com/VrA87OnQj4 — 🛹🦧🛹 (@mkippss) June 20, 2020

Netflix VP of Kids & Family Content Melissa Cobb also sounded enthusiastic at the announcement, "We are committed to honoring Brian and Mike's vision for this retelling and are thrilled to support them on creating a live-action event series, bringing Aang's epic world of elemental magic to life for global audiences on Netflix."

The show was hovering in the Netflix Top 10 from the first day that it showed up on the service. Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely published his analysis of the Netflix Top 10 during the first week:

“The entire Avatar franchise has been a big hit on Netflix throughout 2020. M. Night Shyamalan's much-maligned film adaptation, simply called The Last Airbender, debuted on the streaming service earlier this year. Despite its failure upon release 10 years ago, and it's continued bashing at the hands of both critics and fans, The Last Airbender was a staple of the Netflix Top 10 for weeks after its arrival.”

What is your favorite episode of Avatar? Let us know in the comments! Check out some of the reactions down below: