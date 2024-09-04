Avatar The Last Airbender: Gordon Cormier Shares the Scenes He's Most Excited To Film

Avatar: The Last Airbender's live-action series was a major hit for Netflix, so it makes sense that the adaptation will return to finish the tale of Aang and the gang's fight against the Fire Nation. While the live-action adaptation's first season had its fair share of major moments from the original animated series, there are some big battles and character moments that will populate seasons two and three. In a recent exclusive interview with Gordon Cormier, the young actor who plays Aang in the Netflix series, we asked the die-hard Avatar fan which moments from the original series he is most looking forward to filming.

Gordon Cormier's love of Avatar: The Last Airbender is no secret. The star of the series has gone on record that he watched the series twenty-six times in preparation for taking on the bending role. During our recent interview at this year's Dragon Con, a major pop culture convention taking place in Atlanta, Georgia, Cormier confirmed that he had watched the series a "few times" more since stating that he had dove into the bending world dozens of times, "I mean, after watching it 26 times, you really start to figure it out. But I've definitely watched it a few times since then."

(Photo: Netflix)

Avatar's Live-Action Future

In discussing the future of the live-action adaptation, Cormier discussed how he can't wait to welcome Prince Zuko to his team while also excited to have his showdown with the Fire Lord Nation's ruler, Ozai, "Introducing Zuko into the gang is going to be really dope. The Ozai fight would also be super sick. That's going to be so cool with all the effects and everything. I think that's going to look awesome."

Zuko is one of the most complicated characters that make up Avatar: The Last Airbender's roster. While he initially sets out to return to the Fire Nation following his banishment, the Prince realizes that the world is not as it seems. When Zuko joins the gang, he goes through a major character journey that remains one of the most interesting aspects of the series to this day.

Want to see what the future holds for everyone's favorite benders? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on Aang and the other benders of Avatar: The Last Airbender.