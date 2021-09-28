Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra to Unite in New Ultimate Blu-ray Set

Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra are two shows you’ll find hard to overlook. The animated series have held their own for years now, and their resurgence in 2020 has brought a new era of fans to the series. Of course, this means the Avatar fandom is thriving in a big way, and that is why an ultimate collector’s set is coming to Blu-ray this year.

Over on Amazon, the all-new bundle was spotted by fans. It was there fans learned The Ultimate Aang & Korra Blu-ray Collection is in the works, and this set will come with tons of goodies to collect. So if you need all the info on this Avatar bundle, you can find its product blurb below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The ultimate Aang and Korra Blu-ray collection features over an hour of all-new and exclusive bonus features including an Auditory Exploration with the Avatarverse Creators, a conversation with Janet Varney and Dante Basco, hosts of the Avatar: Braving the Elements podcast, and 8 collectible art cards! Experience the complete Avatar saga with Aang and Korra. From the discovery of Avatar Aang in the iceberg in Avatar: The Last Airbender to Korra’s heroic journey to set things right in Republic City through The Legend of Korra, relive all the epic air, earth, water, and firebending in the ultimate Avatar Collection.”

As you can see, this bundle will come with the entirety of Avatar: The Last Airbender as well as The Legend of Korra. It will also come packed with never-before-seen features including the franchise’s stars and co-creators. And to top things off, a set of eight collectible cards will be included for fans to frame or gift.

Currently, this bundle is slated to arrive in early December, so Avatar fans can get their wishlist going. Amazon has the set listed for $106.99 USD, so it will be on the pricier end. But if you are a diehard fan of both series, this collector’s edition is certainly calling your name!

Will you be nabbing this ultimate collector’s set? Or are you sticking with your current Avatar collection? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.