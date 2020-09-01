Avatar The Last Airbender Fan Brings the Northern Water Tribe to Life in Minecraft

✖

Minecraft is easily one of the most popular video games that has been created in the past years, taking a decidedly different approach to the world of gaming than Fortnite and other battle royale series, and with the game giving players the ability to create their own worlds, an Avatar The Last Airbender fan is looking to recreate one of the most recognizable locales in the first season. Minecraft first hit the scene in 2011, arriving several years following the debut of Avatar The Last Airbender in 2005, but despite their different ages, its clear that the two can intermingle well enough!

The Northern Water Tribe acted as something of a "last stand" for Aang and his friends, facing off against the initial attack of the Fire Nation. With Zuko and his fellow denizens of the rampaging country attempting to affect the world through the "Moon Spirit", it was a no holds barred battle that eventually resulted in a change of heart for Zuko and an emotional fight for Aang and his friends in their continuing journey to save the world. Also appearing in the live action Avatar The Last Airbender movie, we're anxious to see how the Northern Water Tribe looks in Minecraft!

(Photo: Nickelodeon & Microsoft)

Reddit User CrankyManPants posted their current plans on creating a rendition of the Northern Water Tribe from Avatar The Last Airbender using the environment of Minecraft, the insanely popular video game that continues to be played nearly a decade after its original debut:

This is far from the first time that Minecraft users have created worlds to honor some of the biggest anime and animated series that have appeared in the world, with the likes of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, Dragon Ball, One Piece, and countless other series being recreated using this popular video game! We're looking forward to seeing what the Northern Water Tribe looks like in this video game environment and certainly wouldn't mind seeing additional locales from the popular Nickelodeon series brought to life using Minecraft!

What do you think of Avatar The Last Airbender entering the world of Minecraft? What other locales from the adventures of Aang and his bending buddies would you like to see brought into the world of gaming? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.