Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Almost Included a Major Missing Moment

Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender is finally here, and the show has earned high praise from fans. While critics were mixed on the adaptation, fans have given Avatar: The Last Airbender a solid thumbs up online. With a Rotten Tomatoes score of 75%, there is no denying the things this show did right. Of course, there were some things Avatar: The Last Airbender left out, and it seems the show’s first season nearly included one sorely missed moment.

During an interview with Next Shark, it was their fans heard from star Gordon Cormier himself. It turns out the actor behind Aang really wanted to include penguin sledding in season one, but the moment never came around.

“I really wanted to do, ‘Hey, will you go penguin sledding with me?’ [scene] but sadly, I guess I didn’t get to fully portray it,” the actor shared.

“It would not be a cheap scene but it would be incredible. Like flying us out to the North Pole, making a fake penguin, and creating a whole roller coaster made of ice would be incredible.”

You might not think Avatar: The Last Airbender‘s penguin sledding is a make-or-break moment, but it was for many fans. The scene itself may seem like a throwaway, but fans have used it as an example of Aang’s resilience. The show has a lot of dark moments, and Aang is forced to deal with it all as a child. Penguin sledding was a way for him and Katara to celebrate their youth, and this kind of fun is what Netflix’s adaptation was missing.

In fact, the biggest critique fans had about the Netflix series was its serious tone. There is no denying a series about war is heavy, but the animated show balanced the gravity with humor. Netflix’s show has yet to find that stride, so Avatar: The Last Airbender fans are hoping season two will smooth out the kinks… that is, if season two is ordered.

