Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Fills Out the Earth Kingdom With New Cast

Avatar: The Last Airbender is now in production on Season 2 of the live-action series for Netflix, and now the Earth Kingdom is becoming a little more real as its wider cast is being filled out with some new key additions. The first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender was a major hit when it debuted with Netflix earlier this year, so it was no real surprise to find out that it would be continuing. But rather than being renewed just for a single season, Netflix announced that Avatar: The Last Airbender would be getting both a Season 2 and 3 to help bring it all to an end.

Work on Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 kicked in rather quickly as filming for the new episodes began earlier this Fall. With the new season now underway and taking a deeper dive into the Earth Kingdom, Netflix has announced the next batch of cast additions for standouts from the original animated series such as The Boulder, Joo Dee, Long Feng, General Sung and more. You can check out the full slate of newly announced cast additions with the newest look at Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 below.

Who Joins Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender for Season 2?

As recently announced by Netflix, joining the cast for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 are the likes of Chin Han as Long Feng (who was the leader of the Dai Li in the original series), Justin Chien as King Kuei (ruler of the Earth Kingdom), Amanda Zhou as Joo Dee (a very memorable tour guide in Ba Sing Se), Crystal Yu as Lady Beifong (Toph’s mother), Kelemete Mispeka as The Boulder (a professional fighter in the Earth Kingdom), Hoa Xuande as Professor Zei (a professor at Ba Sing Se university), Lourdes Faberes as General Sung (an Earth Kingdom army commander), and Rekha Sharma as a seemingly brand new character named Amita.

While some of these characters might serve different roles in the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender depending on how it shakes up the original animated series, these new additions further confirm a deep dive into Ba Sing Se. This was a huge location during the second season of the original animated series, and it’s where fans are first introduced to the next member of the main group, Toph Beifong, who will be played by Mia Cech in the coming season.

What to Know for Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender has yet to set a release window or date for Season 2 with Netflix as of the time of this publication. Season 3 will then be bringing it all to an end soon after, and will likely focus on the Fire Nation much like the format set by the original animated series. If you wanted to catch up with it in the meantime, you can now check out the eight episode first season of Avatar: The Last Airbender now streaming with Netflix. It stars a cast with the likes of Gordon Cormier as Aang, Kiawentiio as Katara, Ian Ousley as Sokka, Dallas Liu as Prince Zuko, Elizabeth Yu as Azula, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee as Iroh, Daniel Dae Kim as Fire Lord Ozai and more that will also be returning in the next season.

The first season of the series made some changes to the flow of the original animated series, but was largely faithful to what was done before. It’s yet to be revealed if the second season will follow that same pattern as things are going to get a lot more complicated, but we’ll see for ourselves some time likely next year when promotional images start to get officially released.