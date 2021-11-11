Avatar The Last Airbender Takes a Turn with This Studio Ghibli Makeover





Avatar The Last Airbender has a bright future ahead of it, with the Nickeloden franchise receiving a live-action adaptation thanks to the streaming service Netflix as well as Paramount having created a new studio in order to create future movies and series that will tell new stories within the world of bending. Now, one fan artist has imagined what Aang, Katara, Sokka, and the other characters of the bending world would look like if they were imagined under the pen of the legendary animated studio that was founded by Hayao Miyazaki, Studio Ghibli.

Recently, Avatar has made the news thanks in part to Netflix announcing who would be playing the live-action version of the Fire Lord Ozai, with Daniel Dae-Kim taking on the role of the main antagonist of the first series that explored the world of Aang and company. While there hasn’t been a release date revealed for this live-action series, Netflix hasn’t been shy about who will be playing the major players of the series with Gordon Cormier playing Aang, Kiawentiio playing Katara, Ian Ousley playing Sokka, and Dallas Liu portraying the son of the Fire Lord, Zuko.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A Reddit User shared the artwork of artist The Minchodan who imagines what the cast of Avatar The Last Airbender would look like if they were originally created by Studio Ghibli, which would be quite the tag team considering how both the studio and the animated property have become such fan-favorites over the years:

Studio Ghibli recently released its latest film that was a big departure from some of the works of its past, Earwig And The Witch. Employing computer-generated animation rather than the traditional two-dimensional art that the studio has been known for, this latest film managed to capture the aesthetic of the production house. The next movie for the studio is “How Do You Live” which will be an adaptation of a popular Japanese novel.

What do you think of this fusion between Avatar The Last Airbender and Studio Ghibli? What other animated series would you love to see given a makeover in the style of Hayao Miyazaki? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of bending.