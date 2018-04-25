‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Becomes A ‘Final Fantasy’ Game In New Japanese Trailer

If you haven’t heard, Avengers: Infinity War is just a few short days from going live. The movie is slated to be one of the year’s biggest events, and Marvel Studios promises it will be unlike any cinematic event before it. So, you can imagine that Disney has gone to great lengths to promote the film.

Still, it doesn’t look like anybody can touch the kind of promotions Japan is doing for the film. After all, Square Enix just gave the Avengers a JRPG makeover ahead of its international premiere.

Not long ago, Final Fantasy teamed up with Disney Japan to promote all things Avengers. A trailer combining the series went live on Youtube before being taken down, but fans on Twitter managed to preserve the video for everyone to see (via ANN).

Wow, Avengers: Infinity War got a really cool trailer in Japan that’s stylized like a retro JRPG! – https://t.co/TeS7hvoIgz pic.twitter.com/rcCsfOmjk7 — HDKirin (@HDKirin) April 24, 2018

As you can watch above, the clip begins with a throwback menu screen featuring an 8-bit rendition of the Avengers: Infinity War logo. Once the game begins, fans are giving a short introduction featuring the Infinity Stones, and several heroes like Spider-Man and Thor are shown going on an adventure. The legends then have to fight Thanos, but the group are taken down almost immediately.

Sadly, Captain America and Hulk don’t fare any better. The gang are wiped out by the Mad Titan with total KOs.

So far, there is no word on why the trailer was taken down, but fans have their theories. Some wonder if the mash-up may give some inadvertent spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War or even a future Final Fantasy game. So, you may want to watch the trailer with caution.

Of course, this isn’t the first promotions Avengers: Infinity War has done in Japan. Not long ago, the movie teamed up with My Hero Academia as the fan-favorite anime helped promote the Marvel venture.

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel’s biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.