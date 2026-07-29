JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Producer Explains Long Wait for New Steel Ball Run Episodes

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run is coming back to Netflix later this Fall with its second wave of episodes, and the producer behind the series explained why there’s been such a long wait before these new episodes. The seventh iteration of Hirohiko Araki’s original JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure manga was one of the most highly anticipated anime debuts of the year, but fans were in for a surprise when it made its debut earlier this Spring. Only premiering with a single 45 minute episode, there was a sudden gap before fans get to see what’s next.

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JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run will be making its return with its 2nd Stage later this September, and it’s going to feature a full cour of 11 episodes. Speaking with Anime Corner, series producer Noriko Dohi explained the delay in between the first episode and the second stage, and revealed that it was mostly due to the difficulties of producing such a demanding stretch of the original story. On top of that, Dohi also expressed that the anime team wanted to release the anime in this way.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Producer Explains Steel Ball Run Delay

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“First off, this is a very difficult anime to produce,” Dohi stated. “The horse races, especially, need to feel really real and that’s incredibly difficult. It takes an incredible amount of work.” Given how long the original version of the story is, Dohi also revealed that they couldn’t just push the animators and staff to just do “the whole thing continuously” and that’s why they decided to split the cours the way they did. The release of the first episode back in March was meant as a way for fans to get further excited about the new season.

Explaining that while they had to release the anime in this manner, the team also wanted to do it that way as well. “When it’s not being streamed, that means that they’re working hard on the next one, so please follow along,” Dohi asked of fans when it came to the patience in waiting on its future episodes. “It’s kind of like you’re on the race with us.” Ultimately while this choice was a bummer to fans, it does make sense when you consider the way that the team has been working on it so far. And the demands of this arc have been much higher than every other in the past due to its setting alone.

When Does Steel Ball Run Part 2 Come Out on Netflix?

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JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run 2nd Stage is currently scheduled to make its debut with Netflix on September 25th, and will be running for 11 episodes. New episodes will be releasing on a weekly basis, and has confirmed that the third batch of episodes will also be 11 episodes long as well. There are some new additions to the cast for this second part including Tomoaki Maeno as Mountain Tim, Tomokazu Sugita as Funny Valentine, and Yoko Hikasa as Hot Pants.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run got off to a rough start with the first episode release earlier this Spring, but it’s clear that things are now going back on track with the second half of episodes coming later this Fall. Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see if they hit the mark when they finally launch as fans have been waiting for quite a long time otherwise.

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HT – Anime Corner