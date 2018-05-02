‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Just Got A Perfect ‘One Piece’ Mash-Up

Given the success of Avengers: Infinity War, it did not take long for all the corners of the Internet to take Thanos and run with him. The villain has become the object of everyone’s anger in the MCU, and other fandoms have since adopted the controversial figure as their own. So, naturally, a bevy of artists have given the Mad Titan makeovers to turn him into their fandom’s biggest baddie, and One Piece is no different.

After all, Avengers: Infinity War did just get a One Piece mash-up, and the artwork fixes pretty much perfectly.

Over on Deviant Art, the spot-on crossover went live thanks to an artist by the name of Andi Moo. The piece, which can be seen here and below, shows off Thanos as the Titan goes up against Captain America. Or, in this case, his opponent would be none other than Monkey D. Luffy.Oh! And Thanos is actually Marshall D. Teach now. Surprise!

The colorful artwork pushes Thanos to be more like Black Beard, one of the most hated villains in all of One Piece. The comic baddie does retain his coloring and Infinity Gauntlet, but his eyes and teeth all belong to Teach. After all, it would not be becoming of Thanos to spot a gap-toothed grin like Black Beard does.

Naturally, this anime-friendly take on Thanos has to have a hero, and Luffy is the man who volunteers for the job. The captain of the Straw Hats steps up to become Captain America, and he is seen fighting against Marshall. D. Thanos with a veiny expression. With his eyes wide open, Luffy looks way angrier than Steve Rogers appeared in the most recent Avengers film, but the jury is still out on which hero rocked facial hair the best. Luffy may not be a bearded hero, but the pirate certainly pulls this look off.

Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece first began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1997. It has been collected into 87 volumes, with a few chapters yet to be included. It has been a critical and commercial success worldwide with many of the volumes breaking printing records in Japan. The manga has even set a Guinness World Record for the most copies published for the same comic book by a single author, and is the best selling manga series worldwide with 430 million copies sold worldwide.

Are you a fan of this One Piece mash-up with Avengers: Infinity War? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!