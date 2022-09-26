Ayakashi Triangle Shares New Poster and Casting Info

Ayakashi Triangle has been steadily preparing for its full anime adaptation debut coming next year, and the series has given fans a pretty significant update on the production with not only the reveal of the series' main cast but a new poster for the anime as well. Kentaro Yabuki is probably one of the most infamous action manga illustrators as the creator has been known to push the boundaries of just how much fan service material can make it into a weekly Shonen series. But his newest series might be the most infamous yet considering its English license had ceased simultaneously publishing its chapters for that very reason.

But that's also why its anime debut is so interesting as well as Ayakashi Triangle is currently gearing up to make its anime debut next year. During Aniplex Online Fest 2022 this past weekend, it was confirmed that the series is aiming for a release in January as part of the Winter 2023 anime schedule. While this is not a concrete release date, fans did get another look at how the anime will be shaping up with a new poster that reveals Matsuri's female transformation, Suzu, and Shirogane. You can check it out below:

Ayakashi Triangle will also feature the main cast of Shoya Chiba as Matsuri Kazamaki (the male version), Miyu Tomita as Matsuri Kazamaki (the female version), Kana Ichinose as Suzu Kanade, and Tessho Genda as Shirogane. Directed by Noriaki Akitaya for Studio CONNECT with Kei Umabiki as assistant director, Ayakashi Triangle's anime will also feature Shogo Yasukawa handling the series composition, Hideki Furukawa as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, and Rei Ishizuka as music composer. As for the original manga, Seven Seas Entertainment will be releasing it later this year.

They tease Ayakashi Triangle as such, "Teenager Kazamaki Matsuri has long been part of an elite force of ninja exorcists, tasked with fighting malicious ayakashi spirits who threaten Japan–especially those after his childhood friend, the spirit medium Kanade Suzu. As he fiercely protects her, and his relationship with her blooms from friendship into something more, a powerful cat ayakashi vows to get between the lovebirds: by casting a forbidden spell that turns Matsuri into a woman! With no apparent way to undo the spell, Matsuri must continue battling ayakashi–and go back to school–in this new feminine body until he can find a way to turn back."

