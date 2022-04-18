One major Shonen Jump series is losing its overseas simulpub distributor following a change in schedule and publications for the future of the manga! Kentaro Yabuki is one of the more notable, and slightly infamous artists and creators that fans have seen over the years thanks to previous works such as Black Cat, To-Love Ru and its much spicier sequel, To Love Ru Darkness. The creator’s newest manga series, Ayakashi Triangle, has been running in the pages of Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine since 2020, but that run will be coming to an unexpected end in the near future.

The newest chapter of Ayakashi Triangle released with the announcement that Kentaro Yabuki’s original manga series will no longer be published in the pages of Shonen Jump magazine. Instead shifting over to the Jump+ app in Japan, the series will now be on a schedule of taking a break after three chapters and will be including a new color page with each release. While this was already notable on its own, it seems the shift will be negatively impacting its simulpub release with Viz Media in English.

https://twitter.com/WSJ_manga/status/1515707284877414415?s=20&t=P10H0c2eusBzcLhH7Q1Tfw

As spotted by @WSJ_manga on Twitter and many others, it seems that starting with the next chapter of the series, Ayakashi Triangle will only be available with Shueisha’s own international Manga Plus reading service going forward. This has yet to be explicitly confirmed by Viz Media by the time of this writing, but it would certainly make sense as Viz Media has openly skipped over a few chapters in recent weeks. On top of the fact that it has only been online only (and not available on the Shonen Jump app), and it seems like a move away from Viz Media’s simultaneous releases is in the cards.

The future of Ayakashi Triangle might be only on Manga Plus, but at least there’s still a way for overseas fans to enjoy each new chapter. Not only that, but it has been confirmed that the series will be getting an official anime adaptation of its own as well. Information about its production studio, staff, or release date have yet to be revealed about the new anime as of this writing, however.

What do you think? Are you surprised to see Ayakashi Triangle going through all of these shake ups? How have you felt about the series' run so far?