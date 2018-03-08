Netflix’s Original Anime ‘B: The Beginning’ Earns Approval From Fans, Critics

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is hard to top. The on-demand platform hosts hundreds of television series and films, but Netflix isn’t just for cable cutters. The company has invested lots of money in original titles, and anime is part of Netflix’s big picture.

So, it is good to hear that fans are enjoying the site’s most recent anime debut.

Earlier this month, Netflix released its most recent original anime title, B: The Beginning. The sci-fi thriller is an original show produced by Production I.G, and its mystery roots have got fans hooked for the most part. The show hasn’t gotten unilateral praise, but B: The Beginning is another solid notch under Netflix’s growing anime line-up.

So far, critics have given the original anime down-the-middle ratings. David Griffin at IGN calls the show an “animated beauty” that does suffer from some forgettable villains.

“B: The Beginning is most impactful during those incredibly animated action sequences and while exploring the dynamic relationship between Keith and Lily. Though the stories surrounding the serial killer mystery and the generic villains diminished what was an otherwise enjoyable binge, B: The Beginning is still worth checking out,” the critic explains.

As you can see in the slides below, fans have had plenty to say about B: The Beginning. With Netflix investing in the medium, both anime veterans and newcomers are offering up their opinions about this new series. The consensus is that B: The Beginning is slow to warm up, but its latter-half draws the same tension titles like Psycho-Pass do. So, the following reviews will surely convince you to give the crime-centric series a shot.

Checked out the first episode of B: The Beginning – really promising anime so far @netflix pic.twitter.com/OwAeSGKvgh — Lirik (@LIRIK) March 5, 2018

Halfway done with #BTheBeginning and this is virtually its level of storytelling in one shot: pic.twitter.com/tmrfIlEzEo — Prattle (@Seasonalprattle) March 3, 2018

B: The Beginning is like watching 5 different shows held together with a strand of hair, and in the end not being any of those shows.



What an absolute mess, and I had such high hopes at the beginning too. You let me down Netflix. — Gigguk (@GiggukAZ) March 5, 2018

Just finished the first episode of this new Netflix anime called “B: The Beginning”. About a detective looking for a serial killer KILLER! (Yes, a killer of serial killers). I don’t like jumping the gun, but….. THIS SHIT IS FIRE!!!! — Slander Cameau (@JustInNotOut) March 2, 2018

Just gonna throw this out there: you’re *supposed* to be confused about the main narrative after 3 episodes. It gets explained later, I promise 😛 #BtheBeginning https://t.co/CfGnULs2E7 — Kyle McCarley (@KyleMcCarley) March 3, 2018

I binged Netflix’s new anime B: The Beginning yesterday and honestly it’s the best anime they ever made and it’s one the best ones I’ve seen in a while, it reminded me in some way of both Tokyo Ghoul and Psycho-Pass. It’s also of mystery, action and emotions. pic.twitter.com/pk7o09Z7hW — Apollo (@sarcasticjams) March 3, 2018

Welp, just finished watching #BTheBeginning. No words can describe how much I ADORE this show. Definitely my favorite anime of this year, as well as my favorite Netflix show.

It also made me feel a lot happier after a few days of sadness and depression. pic.twitter.com/V2iWOyGLMV — Marie Mayfield?️‍?? @RWBY (@NoirFortuna) March 4, 2018

Just finished B: The Beginning. It’s pretty darn good. Not perfect, has a few problems near the end, and can be a bit pretentious at times, but overall it’s a good-looking, well-acted sci-fi mystery that you should check out. — SpacemanHardy (@SpacemanHardy) March 7, 2018

B: The Beginning on Netflix is pretty dope. Ok Netflix I see you with the anime lineup growing. — Devereaux⚜️ (@ItsQuezzo) March 8, 2018

