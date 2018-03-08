Anime

Netflix’s Original Anime ‘B: The Beginning’ Earns Approval From Fans, Critics

When it comes to streaming services, Netflix is hard to top. The on-demand platform hosts hundreds of television series and films, but Netflix isn’t just for cable cutters. The company has invested lots of money in original titles, and anime is part of Netflix’s big picture.

So, it is good to hear that fans are enjoying the site’s most recent anime debut.

Earlier this month, Netflix released its most recent original anime title, B: The Beginning. The sci-fi thriller is an original show produced by Production I.G, and its mystery roots have got fans hooked for the most part. The show hasn’t gotten unilateral praise, but B: The Beginning is another solid notch under Netflix’s growing anime line-up.

So far, critics have given the original anime down-the-middle ratings. David Griffin at IGN calls the show an “animated beauty” that does suffer from some forgettable villains.

B: The Beginning is most impactful during those incredibly animated action sequences and while exploring the dynamic relationship between Keith and Lily. Though the stories surrounding the serial killer mystery and the generic villains diminished what was an otherwise enjoyable binge, B: The Beginning is still worth checking out,” the critic explains.

As you can see in the slides below, fans have had plenty to say about B: The Beginning. With Netflix investing in the medium, both anime veterans and newcomers are offering up their opinions about this new series. The consensus is that B: The Beginning is slow to warm up, but its latter-half draws the same tension titles like Psycho-Pass do. So, the following reviews will surely convince you to give the crime-centric series a shot.

Have you binged B: The Beginning yet? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!

