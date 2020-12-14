Code Geass Director's Back Arrow Anime Reveals Promo, Release Date

✖

The director of Code Geass' new anime series, Back Arrow has revealed its release date with a new promo. Director Goro Taniguchi is teaming up with Promare writter Kazuki Nakashima on a new anime series for Aniplex. This new series will follow the titular main character, Back Arrow, who has the ability to summon forth a mecha known as the Briheight. Previously confirmed to make its debut in January, the official Twitter account for the series has now revealed that it will be premiering on January 8th. Going along with this confirmation is a new promo for the series.

This new promo also reveals more of the extended cast of characters that now include Kunihiro Kawamoto as Burk Lean, Tomokazu Seki as Sola Athin, and a group of children with Reina Ueda as Annie, Sara Matsumoto as Jim, Maria Naganawa as Sam, and Anna Nagase as Tom. You can see these new additions in action with the promo from the series' official Twitter account below:

Featuring new mech designs from Hidetaka Tenjin, the series' cast will include the likes of Yuki Kaji as the titular Back Arrow, Aya Suzaki as Atlee Ariel, Ari Ozawa as Elsha Lean, Kensho Ono as Bit Namital, Ryotaro Okiayu as Kai Rhodan, Tomokazu Seki as Shu Bi, Megumi Han as Ren Sin, Ami Koshimizu as Princess Fine Forte, and Mikako Komatsu as Armored Prax Conrad. The series has been confirmed to run for two cours of episodes as well.

Studio VOLN will be animating the new anime, and Back Arrow is officially described as such, "Ringarindo is a land surrounded by a wall. The wall covers, protects, cultivates, and nutures this land. The wall is god ... it is the foundation of this land of Ringarindo. One day, a mysterious man named Back Arrow appears in Essha village on the outskirts of Ringarindo. Arrow lost his memories, but says that all he knows is, 'I came from beyond the wall.' To restore his memories, Arrow heads out beyond the wall, but is embroiled in a battle with himself as the stakes."

