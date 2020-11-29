Code Geass Director Taps Demon Slayer Singer for Back Arrow Opening

✖

Code Geass director Goro Taniguchi has tapped the singer behind Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's opening theme to perform the opening for a new original anime series, Back Arrow. This new series will be directed by Taniguchi and written by Promare scribe Kazuki Nakashima, and this new collaborative effort will be making its debut this January in Japan as part of the Winter 2021 slate of new anime releases. But not only will it have the staff making it stand out, but this series will be featuring a new theme song performed by LiSA, who has become a major name among anime fans.

Not only has LiSA performed anime themes in the past for the likes of Sword Art Online and My Hero Academia, but the artist recently broke records for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's opening, "Gurenge." As for Back Arrow, the new opening will be called "dawn," and you can get a tease of it within the newest trailer for Back Arrow from the new anime's official Twitter account:

Featuring new mech designs from Hidetaka Tenjin, the series' cast will include the likes of Yuki Kaji as the titular Back Arrow, Aya Suzaki as Atlee Ariel, Ari Ozawa as Elsha Lean, Kensho Ono as Bit Namital, Ryotaro Okiayu as Kai Rhodan, Tomokazu Seki as Shu Bi, Megumi Han as Ren Sin, Ami Koshimizu as Princess Fine Forte, and Mikako Komatsu as Armored Prax Conrad.

Studio VOLN will be animating the new anime, and Back Arrow is officially described as such, "Ringarindo is a land surrounded by a wall. The wall covers, protects, cultivates, and nutures this land. The wall is god ... it is the foundation of this land of Ringarindo. One day, a mysterious man named Back Arrow appears in Essha village on the outskirts of Ringarindo. Arrow lost his memories, but says that all he knows is, 'I came from beyond the wall.' To restore his memories, Arrow heads out beyond the wall, but is embroiled in a battle with himself as the stakes."

Will you be checking out Back Arrow? Curious to see what this new series brings to the mech genre?