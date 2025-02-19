Baki The Grappler Sparks Controversy With Donald Trump and Elon Musk Cameos

Baki The Grappler has some of the wildest and most unbelievable battles in any anime. The franchise has seen the son of the Ogre fighting against a giant praying mantis, a caveman, and even Mike Tyson. With the anime recently seeing Baki defeating his father Yujiro Hanma in a one-on-one fight, Netflix has confirmed that the anime will continue albeit with no release window shared. While anime fans wait for the anime adaptation to return, the manga is still moving forward thanks to creator Keisuke Itagaki and has released one of its most controversial chapters in the story’s long history.

In the past, political figures haven’t been strangers to the anime franchise. Characters based on Presidents like George W. Bush, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Donald Trump have made wild appearances in encountering the Ogre, Yujiro Hanma. In an effort to keep relations peaceful with the strongest creature on Earth, United States Presidents in Baki The Grappler will attempt to placate Baki’s dad. The anime adaptation hasn’t caught up with the manga’s chapters but the anime has already seen G.W. Bush and Obama make their way to the small screen as “President Bosch” and “President Ozma.” In the latest chapter, Baki’s version of President Trump and Elon Musk arrive in a way that is breaking the internet.

Baki The Controversy

The current series in the Baki The Grappler franchise is Baki Rahen, which is taking the opportunity to focus on its star and his brother, Jack Hanma. Every four years or so, author Keisuke Itagaki will have Yujiro Hanma encounter the current President of the United States and this time around, the Ogre is meeting both Trump and Elon Musk. The current CEO of Tesla is referred to as “Elom” in the chapter and Yujiro isn’t too pleased with either character paying him a visit.

In a heated exchange that we can’t post here, the eldest Hanma states, “If you two idiots are just gonna keep doin’ whatever you want like this, then I’ll **** the both of you! Call your security in, too. The more the merrier.” Needless to say, this exchange has been making significant rounds online and once again proves how Baki is more than willing to dive into controversial areas.

Baki’s Non-Political Future

As mentioned earlier, Baki on Netflix is already working on its next season though it remains anyone’s guess as to when we’ll see the Son of the Ogre return to the screen. The next anime season, following Baki finally defeating his father in a head-on battle, will see a mythical Japanese figure return to the living. The manga first started in 1991 and has continued ever since, making Baki The Grappler one of the longest-running series in anime history. At present, Keisuke Itagaki hasn’t hinted that he’ll be ending the series anytime soon.

