Baki The Grappler Teams Up With Japanese Government For Wild Crossover

Baki Hanma has become one of the biggest anime characters to arrive on Netflix. While franchises such as Dragon Ball Daima, Dandadan, Castlevania, and the upcoming Sakamoto Days have been garnering a lot of attention for the streaming service, Baki The Grappler is a series that has become a fan-favorite on Netflix. As anime fans await for the return of the Son of the Ogre, Yujiro Hanma’s offspring has entered into a unique partnership with the Japanese government. Considering how the anime has prided itself in delivering some bone-crunching battles to fans, you might be surprised at what this partnership is promoting for Japan.

When last we saw Baki Hanma, he had done the impossible in finally defeating his father in one-on-one combat. The majority of the series focused on Baki becoming stronger for the sole purpose of taking down his “dear old dad” to not just gain the Ogre’s respect but to also get revenge for the death of his mother. In typical Baki fashion, the fight between father and son resulted in some unbelievable moments that defied belief. At one point, the spirit of Baki’s grandfather even made an appearance to witness the long-awaited confrontation. When the son of the Ogre was finally able to defeat his father, he gained the title of the world’s strongest creature but still has some bone-breaking adventures on the way.

Baki x Japan: Clean Your Room

The anime collaboration was put into place by the Tokyo Metropolitan Government and is titled “Nameless Housework -Small Realizations Lead To Big Bonds.” Ironically, this promotion of encouraging citizens to do chores around the house fits right into the previous season of Baki Hanma, as Yujiro and his son shared a home cooked meal in attempting to bond with one another. Alongside the campaign’s introduction, Japan released a brand new video that encouraged viewers to take time to help out around the house. You can check out the collaboration video below.

The Future of Baki

Aside from this partnership, Baki The Grappler does have a bright future in the anime world. While the Son of the Ogre was able to defeat his father and achieve his long-awaited goal, this isn’t the end of Baki Hanma’s anime journey. Baki-Dou has been confirmed as the next anime adaptation that will hit Netflix which will see Yujiro’s offspring taking on a legendary Japanese swordsman that has been resurrected. While ther ehas been no word as to when we can expect this new season to arrive, it is sure to send shockwaves through the anime world whenever it is announced.

Ironically enough, creator Keisuke Itagaki has made it clear that creativity in the manga world runs in the family. Keisuke’s daughter, Peru Itagaki, is the creator of Beastars, the series that recently began its final season on the streaming service. While Baki and Beastars might be created by the same clan, it seems unlikely that we’d ever see an official crossover story featuring these two franchises thanks to how completely different the two are. We have to imagine that even though Legosi has the power of a wolf, he wouldn’t be able to do any damage to the Ogre’s son.

Want to see what the future holds for the Hanma clan? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Baki The Grappler and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.