Baki The Grappler Has a Long History With US Presidents

Baki The Grappler has been in the news lately thanks to an eye-popping moment. Traditionally, Baki’s father, the villainous Yujiro Hanma, has a meeting with a new United States administration, as the West seeks to broker peace with the strongest creature alive. In the latest manga chapter, current President Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk met with Yujiro in a moment that “broke the internet.” This latest meeting is far from the first time that Baki Hanma has gotten political as both the original manga and the anime adaptation have brought in its fair share of real-world political figures. Luckily, we’re more than happy to highlight some of the biggest figures of the bunch.

The last time we saw Baki Hanma on the small screen, it was thanks to Netflix and TMS Entertainment. The “Father-Son War” finally showed Baki achieving his number one dream in defeating his own father in hand-to-hand combat and thus claiming the title of world’s strongest creature. While it might be some time before we see the meeting between Yujiro, Trump, and Musk, Netflix is currently working on a new season of the anime to release in the future.

George W. Bush

tms entertainment

Perhaps the U.S. President who appears the most in Baki The Grappler’s anime is “George Bosch,” a stand-in for 43rd President George W. Bush. In one scene, Bosch is forced to act as a chauffeur to Yujiro Hanma as the Ogre stated that the fictional president “ran his country as bad as he drove.” Later in the series, Baki even goes so far as to kidnap the President to make sure that he’ll be sent to prison to fight against Mr. Unchained, aka Biscuit Oliva. Luckily, the fictional President survived the Hanma bloodline and handed off the reins of the White House to our next featured President.

Barack Obama

TMS Entertainment

Listed as “Barack Ozma” in the series, the fictional take on Obama was the latest President to appear in the anime adaptation. In attempting to broker peace with the Ogre, Barack wanted a display of just how strong Yujiro actually is. In a display that only Baki’s father could pull off, Yujiro is able to cut a glass table with only his knuckle and crush a piece of coal into a diamond with one hand. Needless to say, Ozma was impressed and more than willing to sign a “treaty of friendship” with Yujiro to avoid any potential problems.

Hilary Clinton

weekly shonen champion

Of course, Hilary Clinton never became President but Baki creator Keisuke Itagaki still included her in the manga nevertheless. Billed as simply “Hinary,” the former Presidential candidate has quite the “NSFW” meeting with Yujiro Hanma but manages to keep her life before losing the Presidential run. Needless to say, if this encounter from the storyline, Baki-Dou, does make its way to the anime adaptation, it will have to be fairly censored as Itagaki went quite wild with this one.

Donald Trump

weekly shonen champion

Following Trump’s Presidential victory in 2016, Itagaki took the opportunity to have the current President meet with Ozma to discuss the curious case of Yujiro Hanma. Much like “Hinary,” “President Tramp,” as he’s called in the series, has an eye-popping meeting to start with the Ogre. “Tramp” would then appear two subsequent times in the manga, arriving during President Biden’s first days in office and then returning in the latest chapter thanks to his second term.

Joe Biden

weekly shonen champion

Listed as simply “Bidem” in Baki The Grappler, the 46th President of the United States took the oath to Yujiro Hanma, following a spat between “Tramp” and Yujiro that saw the previous President feeling the wrath of the Ogre. Following this appearance, both Tramp and Elon Musk, aka “Elom,” would appear in Baki Rahen, the latest arc of the series that focuses both on the protagonist and his brother, Jack Hanma. With Keisuke Itagaki showing no signs of ending the series following its decades-long run, expect more real-life figures to appear in future chapters if the past is any indication.

