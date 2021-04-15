Netflix Releases Bakugan: Geogan Rising Season 3

Spin Master Corp and Netflix are back with a new season of Bakugan: Geogan Rising, and you can check out the first half of season 3 on Netflix right now. The first half of season 3 will pit the team against the powerful golden Bakugan Viloch, who seeks to sever the bond between Earth and Vestroia, and if that happens brawling will cease to exist. Fortunately, the Awesome Brawlers aren't about to let that happen, and you can check out the trailer for the new season in the video above.

Bakugan: Geogan Rising centers around the rise of the Geogan, genetically enhanced clones of Bakugan that are fused with crystal elements and feature their own distinct geometric forms. They are distinct from their Bakugan counterparts both visually and in how they battle, and they are not to be underestimated.

(Photo: Netflix/Spin Master)

“With a strong foundation across entertainment, toy and digital, Bakugan is delivering action-packed adventure to fans on multiple platforms and at multiple touchpoints,” says Jennifer Dodge, President of Spin Master Entertainment. “The core elements of transformation, battling and pop-open action come to life through the incredible Japanese-anime and innovative toy line bringing non-stop battling excitement to fans.”

Three seasons of the show are now available on Netflix, and you can find the official description for Bakugan: Geogans Rising below.

"In Bakugan: Geogan Rising (Season 3), the Awesome Brawlers band together discovering where Bakugan come from and fight to save what they love most - their Bakugan! VILOCH, a powerful golden Bakugan is desperate to break the bond that the two planet’s share: Earth and the Bakugan home planet of Vestroia. Without this bond, brawling no longer exists! It’s up to the Awesome Brawlers to face off against Viloch, battle to save Earth, Vestroia and their beloved Bakugan!

Bakugan: Geogan Rising sees the rise of a new genetically enhanced Bakugan clones –GEOGAN! A Bakugan-like creature fused with elements of crystals, resulting in a new distinct geometric form. Cubes, pyramids, cylinders - not only do they look different than their Bakugan counterparts, but they are EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG and BUILT TO BRAWL! Geogan have arrived on the scene ready to prove their worth and dominate in the Bakugan battle arena. BAKUGAN BEWARE! "

Bakugan: Geogans Rising is on Netflix now.