BanG Dream! Confirms Two More Anime Projects on the Way

During the Bandori! Summer Presentation 2025, Bushiroad’s BanG Dream! multimedia franchise, which began in 2015 as a manga and live‑band project before spawning the hit mobile rhythm game BanG Dream! Girls Band Party! confirmed two major new anime productions. The news was also posted on the franchise’s official X account, @bangdream_en. The first is a television sequel continuing BanG Dream! It’s MyGO!!!!!. The second is a film titled Ave Mujica: The Die is Cast, focusing entirely on the darker, psychologically charged narrative of the titular band. Both projects will be produced by SANZIGEN, with returning director Kōdai Kakimoto at the helm.

The sequel anime will pick up directly after the events of the previous series, exploring tensions between MyGO!!!!! and Ave Mujica, while the Ave Mujica movie will get into the band’s origins, internal conflicts, and the personal struggles of leader Sakiko Togawa. Voice actors Kanon Takao, Akane Yonezawa, and Yuzuki Watase will reprise their roles, with new songs such as “KiLLKiSS” and “Georgette Me, Georgette You” confirmed. With production underway and teaser visuals already released, these projects mark BanG Dream!’s continued shift toward mature, character‑driven storytelling that blends music performance with psychological drama. These new projects mark a bold step forward for the franchise, one that’s resonating with fans who crave more than just upbeat idol tropes.

Following the final episode of the previous season of the Ave Mujica series, BanG Dream! confirmed that a new sequel anime series is in production. This new series will continue the intertwined stories of MyGO!!!!! and Ave Mujica, two bands that have redefined the franchise’s tone with their raw emotional depth and darker themes. The sequel is expected to explore increasing tensions, especially around Sakiko Togawa and Anon Chihaya, the two central figures whose personal challenges have driven much of the narrative in the anime series so far.

With SANZIGEN returning for production, fans can expect the same high-quality animation and moody visual style that they loved in the earlier series. No release date has been announced yet, but the studio has hinted at a more expansive storyline that will get into the psychological aftermath of past events. Fans are speculating that the sequel may also introduce new characters or rival bands, adding complexity to the already layered emotional arcs. Given the success of the previous series, expectations are high for a continuation that balances musical performance with introspective storytelling.

Ave Mujica Movie Announced: The Die is Cast

In addition to the sequel series, BanG Dream! has announced a full-length anime movie titled Ave Mujica: The Die is Cast. The film will focus on Sakiko Togawa and her bandmates as they go through grief, ambition, and identity in a world stripped of comfort and illusion.

The official synopsis reads: “Will you give me the rest of your life?” After losing everything in a single night, Sakiko Togawa reaches out toward an even deeper abyss, one that will drag everyone around her down as well. Gathering the lives of girls burdened with their own troubles and desires, Sakiko raises the curtain on a perfect masquerade. “Welcome to the world of Ave Mujica.”

Beyond the anime and movie announcements, BanG Dream! has also teased upcoming live events and merchandise drops tied to both bands. Fans in Japan can expect exclusive screenings, themed pop-up stores, and limited-edition concert goods featuring Ave Mujica’s gothic branding and MyGO!!!!!’s signature visuals. International fans may see staggered release dates, but Bushiroad has confirmed that global streaming plans are in discussion. With the franchise expanding across formats — from anime to stage plays, concerts, and retail — it’s clear that BanG Dream! is building a long-term ecosystem around its darker storylines.

What do you think about Ave Mujica’s standalone film and the continuation of MyGO!!!!!? Share your thoughts in the comments below and stay tuned for more updates as the projects unfold!