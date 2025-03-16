New Guilty Gear Anime Debuts Opening Ahead of Premiere

Play video

Guilty Gear is making its anime debut with a new series coming this Spring, and Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers has dropped its opening theme sequence ahead of the anime’s full premiere. Guilty Gear -Strive- first hit shelves back in 2021, and introduced fans to a whole new era of the long running fighting game franchise. It’s been such a hit that multiple characters have been added to the game since, and now the franchise is going to make the jump to screens in a whole new way with a brand-new anime adaptation. And soon fans will get to see how it all looks in motion.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers will be making its debut in April as part of the Spring 2025 anime schedule, and to celebrate Arc System Works has dropped a creditless version of its cool opening theme sequence for the new series. Titled “AXCLUSION” as performed by ulma sound junction, this new opening shows off not only the characters from the games that we’ll see in the series, but some new faces who will be showing up in the new anime as well. You can check it all out in the video above.

Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers will be officially making its debut in Japan on April 5th, and will be streaming exclusively for Crunchyroll for fans in other territories. Shigeru Morikawa will be directing the new anime for SANZIGEN with Norimitsu Kaiho writing and supervising the scripts, Seiji Mizushima serving as associate producer, and Ryo Takahashi composing the music. Nowlu will be performing the ending theme titled “Arika,” with ulma sound junction performing the opening theme titled, “AXCLUSION.” The anime will be featuring a returning voice cast from the original game release as well.

Confirmed for Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers voice cast are the likes of Issei Miyazaki as Sin Kiske, Jouji Nakata as Sol Badguy, Aya Suzaki as Elphelt Valentine, Megumi Han as Ramlethal Valentine, Takeshi Kusao as Ky Kiske, Kazue Fujita as Dizzy, Hiromi Igarashi as Jack-O’ Valentine, Manaka Iwami as Bridget, Mayumi Asano as Baiken, Norio Wakamoto as Johnny, Tetsu Inada as Leo Whitefang, Junichi Endo as Vernon E. Groubitz, Yui Ishikawa as Unika (a brand new character making their debut in the new anime), and Tomokazu Sugita as the narrator.

What Is Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers About?

Teased to take place after the events of the original video game, Guilty Gear Strive: Dual Rulers begins to tease itself as such, “After the decline of the once robust fields of science and technology, a new energy source known as magic fuels the modern era. Humanity creates forbidden biological weapons: Gears. Those Gears eventually stand against humanity in a rebellion. Although they manage to overcome in the struggle for survival known as the Crusades, humanity’s losses are so great that even after several decades pass, their emotional wounds remain unable to fully heal.”

The synopsis then continues with, “Sin Kiske, the child of a human and a Gear, heads to his father Ky and mother Dizzy’s wedding ceremony. Their wedding breaks the ultimate taboo: a union between a human and a Gear. Even with the world at peace, it took many years for such a ceremony to come to fruition. Despite the complex array of emotions surrounding it, the wedding ceremony is met with blessings. When suddenly, a mysterious girl appears…The fated child inheriting Gear blood–and the mysterious girl who despises Gears. Their meeting would shake the world.”

