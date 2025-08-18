Gintama Returns With New Anime This Fall (Check Out This New Preview)

Gintama fans are going to be treated very soon, after almost 5 years since the last instalment of the franchise, and it will be a return to the hilarious slice-of-life content that garnered the series such dedicated and loyal fans. Furthermore, this upcoming new season does not seem to be the end of anime content, as there is still a lot to show fans, be it the violent and exciting serious arcs or the comedic and episodic short stories.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the Gintama account has unveiled a teaser trailer and more for the upcoming season of Mr. Ginpachi’s Zany Class (3-nen Z-gumi Ginpachi-sensei), which has now been confirmed to start airing on October 5, 2025. Furthermore, the opening theme will be titled Sakurakaze and will be performed by Botchi Boromaru (The Elusive Samurai, Makeine: Too Many Losing Heroines). The ending theme, Underclass HERO, will be by LONGMAN (Mushoku Tensei, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations). With most of the information about the season now out, the only thing left to do is wait until the fall anime season begins and the new Gintama season ushers it in as one of the highlights and must-watches.

Gintama’s Long-Awaited Return Is Almost Here

Based on the light novel by Tomohito Oosaki and Hideaki Sorachi, the new season will see Ginpachi Sakata, who is totally unqualified for the role, as a homeroom teacher and his daily and hilarious interactions with his students. It will be directed by Natsumi Higashida. Makoto Moriwaki is serving as chief director, Kazuyuki Fudeyasu and Mitei Mark II are handling series composition, with Shinji Takeuchi serving as the character designer and chief animation director. Audio Highs will be returning to handle the music once again. It has also been confirmed that most of the cast members will be returning to their roles.

With Gintama and Black Clover recently being confirmed to target the popularity of Naruto, the beloved Shonen Jump series by Hideaki Sorachi is not only getting a new season but also a reanimation of the Yoshiwara Burning arc, which will be in theatres next year. Furthermore, Sorachi also urged fans to be excited for Sugita Tomokazu’s future projects (the voice actor of Gintoki Sakata), which hints that there may be more content for the franchise. A new adventure for the anime is about to begin as Ginpachi and the cast hits the classroom in a hilarious new season.