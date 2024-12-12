BanG Dream! Anime Releases Hot New Promo & Trailer: Watch

Based on the mobile rhythm game of the same name, BanG Dream!‘s latest anime project, Ave Mujica – The Die is Cast –which follows one of the units from the game, is finally set to release on January 2, 2025. Along with the official release date, the BanG Dream! Project team and Sanzigen dropped a brand-new trailer showing off the gorgeous 3DCG animation style used in the upcoming series. Bang Dream! Ave Mujica was directed by Kodai Kakimoto, returning to the series for the sixth time, having worked on the original animated television series and multiple other films in the franchise.

BanG Dream! or, as it’s known by fans, Bandori is an idol franchise that primarily follows Kasumi Toyama after enrolling in Hanasakigawa Girls’ High School. Determined to rediscover the “Star Beat” she experienced as a child, Kasumi tries out for various clubs and extracurricular activities to try and find her spark. Like clockwork, she spots star-shaped stickers leading to a storage area where she discovers a band practicing. The group invites her to join, and the story strengthens the bond between the characters and introduces new idols from neighboring schools.

Ave Mujica Promises an Intense Exploration of What It Means To Be a Performer

Based on the trailer, it’s clear that BanG Dream! Ave Mujica wants to focus strongly on the emotions and ambitions of the unit’s members. The band comprises five members: Misumi Uika on the lead guitar and vocals; Wakaba Mutsumi on rhythm guitar; Yahata Umiri on bass; Yuutenji Nyamu is the drummer; and Togawa Sakiko on keyboard. It was announced that the group would be receiving its own animated story in September 2023, and the trailer’s release confirms it plans to dive into more impactful subject matter aside from how fun it is to be a performer. Considering the series will need to divide its focus between five different characters, portraying the deep bond between each girl will be crucial for the anime’s message to land.

Based on the trailer, much of the dialogue being teased centers on the idea of love and the members of Ave Mujica wanting to stay together forever. There’s a clear sense that the anime will also touch on how Ave Mujica came to be in the lore, depicting Sakiko suffering through emotional turmoil following the disbanding of her previous group, CRYCHIC. Seeing her backstory be fleshed out will add quite a bit to the group’s story and shows that, despite Ave Mujica’s V-Kei aesthetic, each of them is surprisingly soft and filled with love for their friend.

