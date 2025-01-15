Barbie & Hot Wheels to Get the Manga Treatment Soon

Toy publisher Mattel has announced that it is partnering with Tokyopop to create manga-style graphic novels based on Mattel’s biggest toy brands. In a press release shared by Anime News Network, Mattel plans to release manga based on Barbie and Hot Wheels. The new books will be aimed at children ages 8 to 12 and are scheduled to be released sometime in 2026. Mattel announced its own publishing imprint in 2024, with Simon & Schuster serving as its sales and distribution partner. No creative team has been announced for the Barbie and Hot Wheels books.

These manga-style graphic novels are part of Mattel’s ongoing push to engage with fans through storytelling. Traditionally, the toys themselves would sell on their own; the story would stem from children’s imagination and whatever they made up. With anime and manga set to become more mainstream in 2025, several companies are now trying to capitalize on the growing market and get their own brands onto the mediums. Marvel and DC Comics also attempted to break into the manga market with officially licensed manga starring their characters. Mattel is now looking to expand its brand and create new storylines with its properties, creating new narratives that go beyond children’s imagination.

The Expanded Mattel Multi-Verse

Both Barbie and Hot Wheels had animated spin-offs that advertised the toylines. Barbie had a series of direct-to-DVD features starring the character, whereas Hot Wheels had several TV shows and made-for-TV features. Both brands had their own comic books at some point, but the upcoming collaboration with Tokyopop would be the first time both series would have manga-style graphic novels. Mattel hasn’t clarified if Japanese creators will be in charge of the new novels, but the idea of a Barbie or Hot Wheels comic meant to invoke manga may be enough to entice fans of the medium anyway.

Mattel had massive success with the 2023 live-action Barbie film and intends to expand its other brands in different mediums. The company’s film division already has various film adaptations of their different toylines in the pipeline, including Masters of the Universe, Barney, Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, and many more. While theatrical films are where the big money comes in, Mattel also seems to be expanding into different mediums with the announcement of the Barbie and Hot Wheels manga. If the Barbie and Hot Wheels manga proves successful enough, fans could expect other manga adaptations of their favorite toylines.

