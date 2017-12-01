‘Batman Ninja’: First Look at Joker

The recently released trailer for the highly anticipated Batman Ninja anime publicly showcases a number of heroes and villains for the first time. Included in that lineup is our first good look at the Joker all dressed up and ready to kill.

Batman Ninja, for those not aware, involves a story where Batman is somehow transported back to Japan’s earliest days along with folks like the Joker and Harley Quinn, but Batman has some heroes willing to help him as well. Two different trailers released today — one from the project’s announcement at NYCC and another showing off new footage with English subs — offer different looks at the entire ensemble.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s what Joker looks like in the upcoming film:

As stated in the English subs trailer, Lord Joker — as he refers to himself — is “Devil King of the 6th Heaven” in the film. What that means exactly is unclear, but he’s got plenty of followers willing to do his bidding, and that seems to include Harley Quinn among others. What exactly his plan is beyond “destroy Batman” remains unclear.

The film comes from industry veterans Junpei Mizusaki, Takashi Okazashi, and Kazuki Nakashima, among others. It’s an incredible list of talent that previously worked on projects such as Afro Samurai and Kill la Kill. Batman Ninja is set to release in Japan in 2018.