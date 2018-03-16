‘Batman Ninja’ Reveals New Trailer

Batman Ninja is definitely one of the more interesting projects to come out of DC Comics’ animated home video releases because the Batman is about to venture into the world of anime.

The Japanese website for the film released a new trailer promoting its June release, and along with the new trailer have confirmed more characters for the film as well as new voice actors.

More from the “Batman Ninja” film cast https://t.co/daBwskjgW4

Poison Ivy – Atsuko Tanaka

Deathstroke – Junichi Suwabe

Penguin – Chou

Two-Face – Toshiyuki Morikawa

Bane: Kenta Miyake

Robin: Yuuki Kaji

Red Robin: Kengo Kawanishi

Nightwing Daisuke Ono

Red Hood: Akira Ishida

Premiering in Japan June 15 , Batman Ninja as been rated PG-13 for “sequences of violence and action, and for some suggestive material.”

The series has also revealed new characters and voice actors for the Japanese version. Joining the Japanese voice cast for Batman Ninja, which includes Koichi Yamadera as Batman, Wataru Takagi as The Joker, Ai Kakuma as Catwoman, and Rie Kugimiya as Harley Quinn, is Takehito Koyasu as Gorilla Grodd, Atsuko Tanaka as Poison Ivy, Junichi Suwabe as Deathstroke, Cho as Penguin, Toshiyuki Morikawa as Two-Face, Kenta Miyake as Bane, Yuuki Kaji as Robin, Kengo Kawanishi as Red Robin, Daisuke Ono as Nightwing, Akira Ishida as Red Hood, and Houchu Ohtsuka as Alfred.

The film’s English voice cast includes Roger Craig Smith as Batman, Tony Hale as the Joker, Grey Griffin as Catwoman, Tara Strong as Harley Quinn, Fred Tatasciore as Gorilla Grodd, Yuri Lowenthal as Robin, Adam Croasdell as Nightwing and Alfred, Will Friedle as Red Robin, Tom Kenny as Penguin, and Eric Bauza as Two-Face.

If you are not familiar with Batman Ninja, the project was officially announced at New York Comic Con this year by Junpei Mizusaki, Takashi Okazashi, and Kazuki Nakashima, who have comprised a crew that’s worked on the likes of Afro Samurai and Kill la Kill. Warner Bros. describes the film’s story as such:

“Batman Ninja takes a journey across the ages as Gorilla Grodd’s time displacement machine transports many of Batman’s worst enemies to feudal Japan – along with the Dark Knight and a few of his allies. The villains take over the forms of the feudal lords that rule the divided land, with the Joker taking the lead among the warring factions. As his traditional high-tech weaponry is exhausted almost immediately, Batman must rely on his intellect and his allies – including Catwoman and the extended Bat-family – to restore order to the land, and return to present-day Gotham City.”

