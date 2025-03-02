Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Clip Shows Nightwing’s Mecha Makeover

Play video

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be making its debut later this Spring, and the new film is showing off a major mecha upgrade for Nightwing with its newest clip. Batman Ninja was one of the more surprising experiments from Warner Bros. Japan as the feature film introduced fans to a new, anime and Japanese culture inspired take on the famous DC Comics icon. The film proved to be such a hit that now we’re getting to see the sequel, which is now introducing a new version of the Justice League heroes. But they’re not as good as they usually are.

This is definitely the case for the new preview clip released by IGN that showcases Nightwing facing off against the titular Yakuza League, who seem to be evil incarnations of the Justice League. But as Batman and Nightwing face off against these new foes, it seems that the two of them are ready for the occasion as Nightwing debuts a new suit of armor that fits right in with this new anime world. Check out the new Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League in the video above ahead of its debut this Spring.

When Does Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Come Out?

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be launching digitally beginning on March 18th with services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and more followed by a physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Disc release on April 15th. The film will release with both Japanese and English language audio, but the English voice cast (which can be heard in the video above) has yet to be officially announced as of the time of this publication. The film will also be streaming on various platforms in Japan beginning later this month as well.

The Japanese voice cast for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League includes the likes of Koichi Yamadera as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Yuki Kaji as Robin, Kengo Kawanishi as Red Robin, Daisuke Ono as Nightwing, Akira Ishida as Red Hood, Hochu Ohtsuka as Alfred Pennyworth, Masaki Terasoma as James Gordon, Wataru Takagi as The Joker, Rie Kugimiya as Harley Quinn, Ayane Sakura as Green Lantern, Akio Otsuka as Aquaman, Nobuyuki Hiyama as The Flash, Romi Park as Wonder Woman, and Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ra’s al Ghul.

What Is Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League About?

Directed by Junpei Mizusaki (who returns from Batman Ninja) and Shinji Takagi, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will feature animation production from Kamikaze Douga. Kazuki Nakashima will be providing the script, Takashi Okazaki designed the characters, and Yugo Kanno composed the music. As for what to expect from the film itself, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is teased as such, “The Batman Family has returned to present-day Gotham City after traveling back to the warring states period and saving history from being altered in the previous film, Batman Ninja. The next day, they witness a startling event – the Japanese island has disappeared, and a giant island called ‘Hinomoto’ appears in the sky over Gotham City. Soon, countless Yakuza descend from the sky and attack the people of Gotham City. And, the Justice League has disappeared.”

The synopsis continues with, “Detecting a strange energy reaction in the sky, Batman heads for Hinomoto to find its underlying cause. There, the Dark Knight finds a world where the Yakuza war with each other, and brutality reigns without honor or humanity. At the top of the world is the Yakuza League, a group of superpowered individuals, who look suspiciously like the Justice League. The Yakuza League is invading Gotham and, to save the city, Batman and his allies are in for the fight of their lives!”