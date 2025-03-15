Batman Gets Classic Anime Makeover Ahead of Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Premiere

Play video

Batman is going full anime once again with the release of Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League this month, and Warner Bros. Japan is giving the DC Comics icon a classic mecha anime makeover with a cool new promo to help celebrate. Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is a new sequel set after the events of Batman Ninja, and like that movie, will be showing off a whole new anime take on these classic DC Comics characters. But while the new movie will already have a distinct look of its own, now Batman and his family have gotten another fun makeover in anticipation.

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be hitting digital storefronts in the United States in a couple of days before it gets ready for Japan, and Warner Bros. Japan is celebrating with a special promo that offers up a whole different kind of look for the anime. Dubbed “GO! Bat Phoenix,” this special promo sees the Bat Family assembling a special Bat mecha that we will hopefully get to see in action in the new movie. Check it out in the video above.

What Is Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League?

Directed by Junpei Mizusaki (who returns from Batman Ninja) and Shinji Takagi, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will feature animation production from Kamikaze Douga. Kazuki Nakashima will be providing the script, Takashi Okazaki designed the characters, and Yugo Kanno composed the music. As for what to expect from the film itself, Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League is teased as such, “The Batman Family has returned to present-day Gotham City after traveling back to the warring states period and saving history from being altered in the previous film, Batman Ninja. The next day, they witness a startling event – the Japanese island has disappeared, and a giant island called ‘Hinomoto’ appears in the sky over Gotham City. Soon, countless Yakuza descend from the sky and attack the people of Gotham City. And, the Justice League has disappeared.”

The synopsis continues with, “Detecting a strange energy reaction in the sky, Batman heads for Hinomoto to find its underlying cause. There, the Dark Knight finds a world where the Yakuza war with each other, and brutality reigns without honor or humanity. At the top of the world is the Yakuza League, a group of superpowered individuals, who look suspiciously like the Justice League. The Yakuza League is invading Gotham and, to save the city, Batman and his allies are in for the fight of their lives!”

When Does Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League Release?

Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League will be launching digitally beginning on March 18th with services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and more followed by a physical 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Disc release on April 15th. The film will release with both Japanese and English language audio, but the English voice cast has yet to be officially announced as of the time of this publication. The film will also be streaming on various platforms in Japan beginning not much later in the month too.

The Japanese voice cast for Batman Ninja vs. Yakuza League has been fully revealed, however, and currently includes the likes of Koichi Yamadera as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Yuki Kaji as Robin, Kengo Kawanishi as Red Robin, Daisuke Ono as Nightwing, Akira Ishida as Red Hood, Hochu Ohtsuka as Alfred Pennyworth, Masaki Terasoma as James Gordon, Wataru Takagi as The Joker, Rie Kugimiya as Harley Quinn, Ayane Sakura as Green Lantern, Akio Otsuka as Aquaman, Nobuyuki Hiyama as The Flash, Romi Park as Wonder Woman, and Kazuhiro Yamaji as Ra’s al Ghul.