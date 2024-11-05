Beastars Final Season Lands Netflix Release Date

Beastars is unlike any other anime adaptation on the market today. Instead of focusing on Saiyans fighting to protect the universe or pirates searching for a grand treasure on a grander line, the ORANGE-produced anime focuses on a world where predators and prey attempt to live in unison. This dark Zootopia has already garnered three seasons and is looking to bring the story of Legosi and Haru to a close before the year’s end. Luckily, Netflix has a treat for Beastars’ fans as the first part of the anime’s final season has a release date to cap off Peru Itagaki’s epic.

As mentioned earlier, Beastars is a series that focuses on two high schoolers, Legosi and Haru, who could not be more different. On one side, Legosi is a shy, more reserved boy who has an affinity for the theater. On the other side, Haru is an outgoing, bubbly schoolgirl who walks on the wild side. Legosi and Haru’s personalities are like oil and water, to say nothing of the fact that the former is a wolf and the latter is a rabbit. On top of attempting to make their relationship work, one of the biggest aspects of the series was a murder mystery that was ultimately resolved, but the series still has some big loose ends to cover before the end.

Beastars: One Last Time

Beastars is set to arrive on Netflix for its final season on December 5th. Unfortunately, fans will need to wait a little longer to see the grand finale, as the streaming service has already confirmed that the last season is being split into two. The second half will arrive sometime in 2025, finally catching up to the events of the manga and giving Legosi and Haru their ending.

While the main Beastars series might be coming to an end, there is the possibility that the anime could continue to tell stories in this universe following its conclusion. Beast Complex was a spin-off manga that was created by Peru Itagaki, further fleshing out the world without having Haru and Legosi steering the ship. Luckily, the side story does feature the odd couple for a brief time, giving anime fans an idea of what the future holds for them following the series’ end.

Anime Runs In The Family

It’s never possible to write about Beastars without touching upon the hilarious connection the series has with another major Netflix anime, Baki The Grappler. Baki was created by Keisuke Itagaki, the father of Peru, who created a series that is far different from that of his daughter’s. Despite this fact, it’s clear that the manga gene runs deep in the Itagaki family. When it comes to Baki, Netflix has confirmed that the series will return to focus on the storyline that followed the “Father-Son War”. While not given a release window, the upcoming series pits Baki against a legendary swordsman brought back from the grave.

Netflix’s journey into the anime world has only grown stronger with each passing year. This year alone we’ve seen the streaming service house the likes of Terminator Zero, Dandadan, Dragon Ball Daima, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and more. In 2025, the platform will house the likes of Sakamoto Days, Devil May Cry, and the long-awaited One Piece remake by Wit Studio.

