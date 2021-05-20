Become a Shinobi Leader in Naruto: Shippuden Monopoly

Following the success of anime Monopoly editions based on the likes of Dragon Ball Super and My Hero Academia, The Op (USAopoly) have released a new version of the game inspired by Naruto: Shippuden!

As you might expect, the game is loaded with fun spins on standard Monopoly that Naruto fans will love - including the ability to buy, sell, and trade properties named after Naruto Uzumaki's fellow ninjas. From the description:

"Recruit friends such as lifelong companion Sasuke, strong and savage Sasuka, copy ninja Kakashi sensei and more to improve them with Ramen Bowls and Onigiri that will stack your wealth and beat out your opponents!

Six collectible tokens will take you through the journey including a Shuriken, Kakashi Anbu Mask, Gaara’s Sand Gourd, the Akasuki’s Cloud and more. Master battle techniques through the rigorous conditions of Training and Mission cards that offer players Community Chest-like liberties through Shadow Clone Jutsu and Chance circumstances such as traps and penalties for off-limits learning.

Recover from the ups and downs of these exercises by purchasing Akatsuki-named railroad spaces Pain, Deidara, Itachi and Kisame, and avoid the Utilities expenses of Kabuto and Obito. Satisfying your appetite will also cost you through Barbecue and Ichiraku Ramen taxes, so see through the need to fuel up as you strive to be the last ninja standing!"

You can order the Naruto: Shippuden edition of Monopoly directly from The Op for $39.99. It's also available here at Fun.com for the same price.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.