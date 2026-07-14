A Beloved 90s Isekai is Finally Getting an Anime

The isekai genre has become a force of nature within the anime world, presenting wildly successful stories as fans seemingly can’t get enough of protagonists dropped into supernatural/magical environments. Franchises like Sword Art Online, Overlord, Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, and The Rising of the Shield Hero are only a few examples of isekai that have helped lead the charge. Later this year, an unexpected isekai is making its way to the small screen, which shouldn’t come as a surprise considering the popularity of the genre. What is a surprise is how long the franchise has existed without any anime adaptation to speak of.

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From Far Away, for those who don’t know, first arrived in the pages of “Hana to Yume Comics” in the 1990s. The series ran for over a decade, focusing on schoolgirl Noriko as she shared an origin story similar to that of Inuyasha’s Kagome, teleported to a world very much not like the one she knew. Also like Inuyasha, Noriko runs into a character named Izark, a warrior who allows the protagonist to travel alongside him on his journey through this mysterious world. The series from creator Kyoko Hikawa ended in 2002 and shockingly never received a television and/or feature-length film. Set to debut its first episode this October, you can check out a new trailer for the isekai below.

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From Far Away’s Anime Arrival

Studio Deen

It makes sense that From Far Away would eventually receive an anime adaptation, considering how big isekai has become, and luckily, a well-known production house is taking on the task of animating this universe. Studio Deen has made a name for itself with the likes of Urusei Yatsura, Ranma 1/2, and countless others. The director of the upcoming anime adaptation is Noriyuki Abe, who has brought to life some major series over the years. Abe’s resume includes Yu Yu Hakusho, Trigun, Hunter x Hunter, Bleach, and Boruto: Naruto Next Generations. From the animation you can see above, it’s clear that Abe and the production team are looking to honor the source material while carving out a new path for this anime adaptation using modern technology.

As mentioned earlier, 2026 is a big year for isekai in general, and there are far more options to check out in the genre. Perhaps the biggest is the recent return of Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation, as the third season recently began earlier this month on Crunchyroll. This summer also saw the second season release of Saga of Tanya the Evil, another major isekai series that has garnered the attention of many anime fans. When From Far Away debuts later this October, it will be in good company.

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