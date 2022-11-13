Berserk Is Bringing Its Best Anime to Netflix

Berserk is one of the most iconic fantasies to ever come from Japan, and it has been brought to life in all sorts of ways. Despite the death of creator Kentaro Miura, the manga is ongoing to this day, and anime projects have been released as recently as 2017. Of course, not all of its shows were made equally, and now Berserk's best anime is ready to make its way to Netflix at long last.

The update comes straight from the streaming service itself, so fans can brace themselves. Berserk's 1997 TV anime is finally ready to check on fans, and it will be available to binge on December 1st. So if you need something to busy yourself this holiday season, Guts has you covered.

What You Need to Know About Berserk

It is important to note this 1997 TV anime is the very first of its kind. Studio OLM brought the series to life in October 1997 and covered the Golden Age story arc before wrapping the next spring. After this TV show was released, Berserk came back to anime in 2012 with a movie trilogy before another TV series was released in 2016. This final outing was met with harsh criticism due to its stiff CG animation, and to this day, the 1997 TV show remains Berserk's best adaptation to date.

Want to read up on Berserk ahead of its move to Netflix? You can read up on the anime's official synopsis below for all the details: "Peer into the dark once more-the Black Swordsman roars again! Branded for death and hunted by demons forevermore, Guts embarks on a journey to escape his fate and to get revenge on the man he once considered a friend. Armed with his monstrous blade, Dragonslayer, he and a band of unlikely allies will face danger unlike any they've ever experienced before. The answers he seeks lie shrouded in the night."

What do you think about this big Netflix grab? Will you be binging Berserk when it starts streaming? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.