Berserk Exhibit Delayed Due To COVID-19

Fans have been waiting for some time to see the return of Kentaro Miura's dark fantasy tale of Berserk to the world of anime, and it seems as if the exhibit that was set to honor the tale of Guts and the Band of the Hawk will be postponed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic that has thrown a wrench into many anime franchises. The exhibit, which was slated to open this year, doesn't currently have a new date on which it will open its doors, but rest assured that fans of Guts, Griffith, and Casca will wait on pins and needles.

When a big announcement was hinted at for the franchise of Berserk late last year, many fans believed that we would finally receive a brand new anime series, but instead, it was revealed that the series created by Kentaro Miura would be getting its own exhibit in Japan that would highlight the long-running series. Having first being introduced in the pages of Young Animal decades ago in the 1980s, anime fans have been waiting for quite some time to see how the story of the Band of the Hawk will come to a close and if Guts will finally get revenge against his former best friend who had no problem sacrificing his comrades in Griffith!

One Twitter User shared the announcement that the Berserk Exhibition would be pushing back the opening of its doors as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the Japanese government declaring a "state of emergency" with regards to the spreading of the virus:

While an announcement for a new anime series has yet to be revealed, fans of Berserk will get the next chapter of its manga later this month that will continue what might be the "end game" for the Black Swordsman Guts!

