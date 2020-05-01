Berserk Reveals The Bittersweet Status of Casca

The world of Berserk, the classic anime franchise created by Kentaro Miura that has been running for decades, is a dark one not only for its citizens but for its characters as the fate of Casca proves in the latest installment of the series' manga! The former soldier for the Band of the Hawk found herself in something of a love triangle with her fellow mercenaries of Guts and Griffith, but resulted in a terrifying series of events that shattered her mind and sent her on a dark journey of discovery! With this article, we'll be walking through where Casca has been, what her path currently is, and perhaps what this all means for her future! Needless to say, Casca's past, present, and future will be as dark as the franchise has been since its inception!

The Beginning Casca began as a member of the Band of the Hawk, acting as a captain who assisted the leader Griffith in taking the mercenary band to new heights. Though she had been infatuated with the head of the group of young soldiers in Griffith, she was soon to meet the black swordsman known as Guts. Her infatuation with Griffith was thanks in part to the silver haired soldier saving her from a previous life of abuse and making her the amazing soldier that she would one day become! With her heart torn between both Guts and Griffith, it would only lead to tragedy as one of the darkest moments in Berserk's history was looming on the horizon!

The Eclipse Listen, we can't even share images of this event, that's how dark "The Eclipse" was in Berserk! With Griffith being tortured thanks to his terrible decision to bed the king's daughter, the silver haired leader of the Band of the Hawk doomed his fellow mercenaries to a life on the run, being hunted by the kingdom they once called home. In order to both heal his wounds and gain untold demonic power, he sacrificed the lives of his companions in a ritual that was assembled by the demonic leaders of the Underworld in the Godhand. During the Eclipse, Casca went through a terrible ordeal thanks to Griffith simply looking to get a rise out of Guts, torturing her to the point that it drove her to insanity and was most certainly "not safe for work". Though she managed to escape with her life from the Eclipse, along with Guts, fans often think it would have been better for her if she hadn't!

Post Horror Casca returned to Earth, having been driven to madness by the actions of Griffith and the bloody loss of all her fellow comrades in arms. With the one time hardened warrior now having the mentality of a child, she was dragged across the countryside by Guts who was afraid to leave her alone since they were consistently hunted by demons. With Guts attempting to get revenge for both himself and the love of his life whose mind was now gone, it led to him forming a new group of warriors as they roamed the country side. Recently in the manga, Guts and his comrades were able to discover the world of the fairies, where many beings of magic dwelled. Unexpectedly, the magical creatures revealed that Casca could in fact be cured and have her sanity restored!

A Real Monkey's Paw Situation So, Casca's sanity has been restored and a moment that many fans of Berserk have been waiting years for has come to pass, but not without a serious caveat. When Guts attempted to approach his former lover, Casca immediately recalled the terrifying events and torture she underwent as a part of the Eclipse, sending her into what was essentially a traumatic coma. With Guts now realizing that his place might not be at Casca's side, we have a serious monkey's paw situation on our hands where his lady love has returned but she seemingly can't be around him without remembering the horror that has stalked her. While Casca may be able to become a soldier again, will she manage to overcome the horror of her past to forge a new future?