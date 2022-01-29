Berserk’s Guts Gets A Makeover With Cool Cosplay

The world of Berserk is perhaps one of the bleakest in the history of anime, with the brutal story of Guts and the Band of the Hawk remaining a fan-favorite despite its horrifically dark themes. With the loss of creator Kentaro Miura last year, fans are still celebrating the legendary franchise, with one fan giving life to the black swordsman by using some spot on Cosplay with a twist. While the future of Berserk’s manga and anime are still up in the air, fans will continue loving the story of Guts and company.

The publishers behind Berserk, Young Animal, seemingly haven’t made a decision as to whether or not Miura’s assistants will continue working on the series following the creator’s death, though the final installment from Kentaro certainly works as a series finale. We may never have the opportunity to see Guts get revenge on Griffith, his former friend and leader of the Band of the Hawk that sent his friends to their death in order to gain more power, but the work that Miura did on the series for decades will last forever and it’s clear that fans won’t forget the story of Berserk any time soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Haruna Cosplay LA shared this brand new take on the Black Swordsman Guts, holding up the Dragon Slayer and proving that fans of Berserk are still creating works to honor the memory of Kentaro Miura as readers wait to hear if the manga will continue via the art of Miura’s assistants:

There hasn’t been word on Berserk receiving a new anime adaptation, following the two-season series that was quite controversial amongst fans, though considering the franchise remains a fan favorite, we would imagine that it will only be a matter of time before a new animated take hits the small screen. Unlike many other anime franchises, there has never been a live-action adaptation of Berserk, and we don’t know if there ever will be as we couldn’t wrap our heads around the beautifully grotesque creations of Kentaro Miura being brought into the real world.

What do you think of this new take on the Black Swordsman? Do you think we’ll see Berserk hit the small screen with a new anime in the near future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Band of the Hawk.