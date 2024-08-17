Berserk Cosplay Focuses on Best Frenemies Guts And Griffith

Berserk has earned its place as one of the greatest anime stories of all time. The story doesn’t just feature a warrior hellbent on revenge that is carving his way through demonic Apostles but it focuses on several relationships that were torn apart thanks to the harsh environment. One of the biggest betrayals that came from Kentaro Miura’s masterpiece was Griffith turning his back on his former friend Guts and his allies in the Band of the Hawk. While fans wait on word on any new anime adaptation from the dark franchise, cosplayers still remember the story of these “best frenemies”.

For those who might not be familiar with Berserk, Guts and Griffith certainly didn’t start out as good friends. The hard-headed Guts found himself wandering from war to war acting as a mercenary for anyone that would hire him. Seeing what the future Black Swordsman could do, Griffith went all-out to make sure that he would join the Band of the Hawk. Eventually, Guts found himself wanting more from life than living under Griffith’s quest to rule a kingdom and struck out on his own. Little did the protagonist know that he was setting up the building blocks for the Band of the Hawk’s destruction.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Berserk: Guts And Griffith Reunite

Griffith’s world fell apart when Guts first decided to leave the Band of the Hawk, as the White Hawk attempted to make his dream come true via some extreme measures. Said measures landed him in the Highland dungeon, eventually leading to a rescue mission and causing Griffith to use his Behelit. Offered a spot on the Godhand, Griffith became the demon Femto and has since only amassed power as Berserk marches forward.

As of the writing of this article, Berserk has yet to confirm when it will return with a new anime adaptation. While creator Kentaro Miura tragically passed away, writer Kouji Mori and the artists at Studio Gaga have taken the reins of the manga to complete the series in the mangaka’s honor. Whenever the Band of the Hawk returns to the screen, it’s sure to make big waves in the anime world.

Want to follow along with Guts and Griffith in the future? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for the latest updates on the Band of the Hawk and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.