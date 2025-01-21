Berserk Reveals New Chapter’s Release Date (And It’s Sooner Than You Think)

The Band of the Hawk’s release schedule is a timultuous one. Considering the high level of art produced by those at Studio Gaga, it takes time to weave each installment of the Black Swordsman’s life. Luckily, writer Kouji Mori and the Gaga artists are still working hard to finish the story started by their deceased friend Kentaro Miura. Berserk Chapter 378 arrived last year and changed the game when it came to the Eastern Exile Arc, with the creative team putting out some of their best efforts to date. Now, Chapter 379 has a release date and it might be far sooner than you expect.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When it came to the latest installment of Guts’ life, things were only going from bad to worse. In a surprising twist, the Kushan Empire was aiming to team up with the Black Swordsman and his allies, hoping to strike a blow against Griffith as he continues to assemble his new twisted iteration of the Band of the Hawk. Unforunately, before they could get their plan underway, Rakshas, a top assassin for Griffith’s army, arrived on the scene and caused some serious chaos. With countless demons invading the Eastern Empire, Berserk might also be hinting at the arrival of a member of the God Hand, adding a serious hurdle to Guts’ quest.

GEMBA

When Does Chapter 379 Drop?

Berserk will arrive in Japan on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, in the regular publication, Young Animal. The new installment will also include a color chapter as Guts and his crew try to rescue Casca and finally get revenge on the White Hawk. No updates have been shared as of yet to Chapter 380, but we’ll be sure to keep you in the know when it comes to the Black Swordsman.

Berserk: Anime x Manga

As of this writing, there has yet to be confirmation that a new Berserk anime adaptation is in the works. The last time that we witnessed the Band of the Hawk on the screen was with Berserk: Memorial Edition. While this series did have new footage, the majority of the episodes were taken from the original trilogy of films that were telling the tale of the Golden Age Arc.

As for the manga, it will continue to march forward though it certainly seems that we are in the end game. Characters like Skull Knight have been saying as such, with both Kouji Mori and the artists of Gaga looking to eventually end the series. However Berserk ends, it’s sure to be one of the biggest anime events in recent memory as the series has been beloved ever since it hit the stands in the 1980s.

Want to stay in the know when it comes to the world of Apostles? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook.com for the latest updates on Berserk and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via Manga Mogura RE