Berserk Publisher Posts Letter About the Manga’s Future

The publisher behind Berserk has shared a letter with fans about the future of the late Kentaro Miura’s original manga series. The Hakusensha editorial department announced earlier this Spring that the famed creator had unfortunately passed at the age of 54, and this took fans and fellow manga creators by surprise. One thing fans had wondered about, however, is how the publisher would bring the series to an end and still honor the late creator’s work. Fans got their answer with the release of Chapter 364 of the series that officially sent off the series with Miura’s final transcript and the support of those who had worked with the creator.

Coinciding with the release of this final chapter in Young Animal magazine, Hakusensha shared a special letter with fans thanking them for their support and opened up about the ambiguous nature of the future for the series. It begins as such (as spotted by @MangaMoguraRE on Twitter), “We would like to take the opportunity to thank all of our Berserk readers for your continued support. The Berserk Chapter 364 published in this volume is the last work of the late Kentaro Miura. We were able to carry on the manuscript he left behind and publish at this time thanks to the dedicated support of the Studio Gaga members, who worked on Berserk together with Kentaro Miura over the years.”

“Also, we are delighted to announce the latest release of the comic book this December,” Hakusensha continues. “We thank all readers for waiting for such a long time, especially, in the circumstance where information was unclear and ambiguous. This volume also serves as a special memorial to Kentaro Miura as his last manuscript. We decided to use his ink sketch for the cover specially this time, hoping to convey to all readers all his passion, which is so strong and fully perceivable even from the ink sketches.”

“We hope that you will feel the devotion that he put into his work. In creating this volume, we have grown deeply aware of how big and powerful Berserk was to us, just like the Guts’ Mighty Iron Sword.” But in terms of the manga’s future, the publisher has no concrete information just yet, “We are deeply sorry to inform that there is no information to share about the future of the Berserk series at this time. One thing we can promise you is that as Young Animal, the publisher that has worked with Kentaro Miura on Berserk, our first priority will always be placed on him-what he would think if he were still with us.”

Finally, the letter ends as such, “Last but not least, we have a message for all fans from Japan and overseas. We have read all the letters that have been sent in with great appreciation. We would like to express our gratitude to you once again for your continuous love and support.” Hakusensha is moving forward with the franchise with the late creator in mind, and it’ll likely be a while before they make a concrete decision as to what to do next to honor him properly.

